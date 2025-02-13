Address: 1407 Gillespie Street

Status: On the market

Price: $1,525,000

I had mingled feelings of déjà vu and surprise as I walked through 1407 Gillespie Street on a rainy afternoon last week. I fell in love with this 1930s Craftsman house on a quiet Westside street five years ago, when my friend Zack bought it. The inviting front living room, vegetable garden in the backyard, and even its bright orange mailbox that made me smile back then still had me smiling last week, even in the rain.

Wainscoting, wood floors, and a built-in window seat add to the charm in the living room. | Credit: Virtour Media

Yet in many ways, this cozy cottage lives like a new house. Zack made many upgrades in his five-year ownership span. There’s a new roof, tankless water heater, electrical panel, new paint, a whole house fan for cooling and a new gas insert in the fireplace that still allows for a romantic ambience on chilly days, while being much more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The original dark wood of the built-in sideboard buffet contrasts beautifully in the sunny dining room. | Credit: Virtour Media

The biggest enhancement of this property is the transformation of the garage into a brand-new, fully permitted ADU. Down the long driveway, behind a fence, and next to a gorgeous palm tree sits a cozy guest house that is both streamlined and adorable. A stunning kitchen and living space also function as a bedroom, with a built-in Murphy bed.

The dining room leads into the kitchen, with laundry room and back door beyond. | Credit: Virtour Media

The entire house is tucked behind a lush green hedge with a charming arched entryway, with a wide porch to welcome guests, and a flagstone sitting area in the front yard. There are three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms in the main house, plus a separate dining room, and a laundry room off the kitchen. This stretch of Gillespie Street enjoys a new bike path at the end of the block, so there’s almost no traffic driving past the house.

Three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths provide versatility in the main house. | Credit: Virtour Media

Everything that I admired about this cottage when I got to know it five years ago has been preserved and enhanced. I’m sorry my friend Zack is moving out of town. But he’s taken loving care of this cottage and made it more desirable. Today, there’s even more to love.

The fully permitted ADU offers rental income or space for guests … with a Murphy bed! | Credit: Virtour Media

The house at 1407 Gillespie Street is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Jessie Sessions of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Jessie at (805) 709-0904 or email jsessions@bhhscal.com.