Bathroom Remodel Tips (and Trends to Avoid!)

Undertaking any remodeling project can be exciting and daunting — all at the same time. Bathrooms are relatively small spaces, and a remodel can bring a surprising number of decisions to be made. Bathroom remodels — even a small one with a modest budget — usually costs around $15,000-$20,000, while larger bathrooms in a luxury home can start at $30,000-$50,000 (or much more!), so creating a bathroom that won’t feel dated in a few years is a wise way to approach this investment.

While creating a space that never feels dated may be unrealistic, it’s important that it lasts through ever-changing trends and strikes a balance between being both current and classic. Trends in bathroom design right now include tadelakt, floating vanities, and smart technology; however, trends come and go, so opting for timeless elements will help ensure you’re not regretting your decisions just a few years down the road.

Credit: Adobestock

Choose a neutral palette: While many people don’t want an all-white bathroom, a neutral palette doesn’t have to mean boring. Colors such as light taupe or greige (that’s beige mixed with warm gray) paired with light or medium-toned wood can help foster a sense of enduring elegance.

Selecting a bold color palette might seem exciting now, but chances are, you will tire of it in a few years. Dark colors, when used in small spaces or ones with no natural lighting, can even feel claustrophobic. If you do want to add bold or trending colors, do so in your paint selection. I promise it is much easier to repaint a wall than retile a shower!

Keep technology to a minimum: Smart technology does have a place in the home, but when it comes to using it in the bathroom, I say keep it to a minimum. Voice-activated mirrors or automatic toilets seem alluring, but in a few years, these items will be dated as technology advances. Plus, if these items malfunction, it can be costly to fix or replace them.

Credit: Adobestock

Select vanities with plenty of storage: Floating vanities are all the rage these days, and while they look sleek, they skimp on storage. Most of us struggle to find enough storage in our homes, so when updating a bathroom, it’s best to select a vanity that will give you enough places to hide away all of your bathroom toiletries and towels. Floor-mounted cabinets with flat panel doors and modern hardware can give you that contemporary vibe while still providing enough space to store all of your accessories.

Choose light fixtures with clean lines: In a space with humidity, bathroom fixtures will get grimy and tacky over time. Installing an ornate chandelier over a bathtub looks great on Pinterest, but keeping them clean requires a ladder (and can be a safety hazard if not hung according to code). Let’s face it, who has the time to clean that dazzling chandelier? Instead choose light fixtures with modern lines for easy maintenance.

Credit: Adobestock

Pick timeless materials: When selecting materials for your remodel, consider what can be changed easily and what cannot. Changing floor or wall tile or replacing custom cabinetry can be costly, so I recommend selecting timeless materials, such as light-colored marble or quartz, for enduring appeal. Once these foundational elements are in place, you can more easily change light fixtures, wall paint, and artwork to play with different styles over time.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.