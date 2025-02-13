Wasted Potential Comedy Celebrates an Anniversary of Laughter in Santa Barbara

Celebrating a year of laughter and community, Wasted Potential Comedy is thrilled to present two shows this month to mark this milestone. The local, female-led comedy production company presents jokes from comedians Ashley Blom, Lauren Kruszyna, and Riley Mahoney, as well as a group of other local talents.

Credit: Courtesy

The comedy group has become a cornerstone of the emerging Santa Barbara comedy scene. The trio’s mission in creating the production company is simple: creating a space where comedians of all levels and backgrounds can develop their craft and audiences can inversely enjoy the product of unfiltered live comedy.

The trio of founders built the company based on their experiences in comedy, filling a gap by creating a space for passionate individuals to perform, even if they are just getting their start in comedy.

“We found that when we started getting our footing as artists, there really wasn’t anywhere to practice that jump from a five-minute open mic to a 10- or 15-minute feature spot,” shared co-founder Kruszyna. “We knew we could address both of these gaps in the local scene and provide a great show with emerging talent that anyone could afford,” she continues.

The group puts on shows at local businesses, also helping the local economy to flourish at the same time by giving their host location a cut of the fun and the funds.

Looking back on their journey as a production company, co-founder Blom reflects, “A year later, it’s amazing to see how much we’ve grown — and we’re just getting started.”

Wasted Potential presents Oops! All Headliners! on February 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Java Station. Their next show is themed around Galentine’s Day, on February 22 at 6 p.m. at La Lieff Winery & We Want the Funk in the Funk Zone.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $15, with further discounts available by signing up for Wasted Potential’s email list. For tickets and more information, visit wastedpotentialcomedy.com.