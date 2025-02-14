Ariana

Ariana is a beautiful 7-year-old Lynx Point Siamese mix. This cutie loves to stroll around the shelter and check out what our volunteers & staff are up to. Personable and confident, she loves meeting new friends! While she may give you a playful love nibble, she’s a flirty, curious girl who is looking for her purr-fect match and unafraid to speak her mind! Make a cat connection with Ariana today!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Remi

Meet Remi, the pint-sized dynamo with a personality larger than life! Remi is a Shitzu/ Lhasa ( Best Guess), with his adult being around: 12-18 pounds. But don’t let his small stature fool you; he’s got the sass and spunk to take on anything—especially if it involves tug-of-war or squeaky toys. Always on standby for a game, Remi is here to turn your home into a fun zone! Remi’s birthdate is 11/10/2024

Credit: Courtesy

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118