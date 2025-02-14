How to Celebrate World of Pinot Noir’s 25th Anniversary

Given that World of Pinot Noir (WOPN) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year — and its 12th year at the Bacara resort — there are plenty of wine lovers who need no help plotting their paths through this three-day enological extravaganza. But if you’re new to WOPN (Tip one: Everyone just calls it “Whoppin’”) or just need some updated advice from someone who’s been going for more than 15 years (that’s me!), here are some strategies for maximum enjoyment.

The grand tastings offer a rare opportunity to compare pinot noirs from around the globe. | Photo: Courtesy

Toast with Pros on Opening Night: Though there are tons of winemakers rolling around all weekend long, Thursday night’s opening bash is the best time to see them sipping wine for fun and casually commingling with the crowds. In addition to all the pinot noir — usually, there’s quite a wide range of brands and vintages on hand — there will be ample sparkling wine to toast the 25th anniversary, plus food by the Ritz-Carlton chefs and music from the Moonshiner Collective. Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., $200

Grand Tastings Are Ground Zero: The two afternoon grand tastings present the best opportunity anywhere to taste boundless collections of pinot noirs from around the globe. Whether you want to hone your Central Coast skills or dive into Australian, Oregonian, or even Hungarian pinot, these are the gatherings for you. This year, there is also a Bubbles Lounge with caviar and VIP space sponsored by Foley Family Wines and featuring Central Coast Creamery bites. Fri., Feb. 28 and Sat., Mar. 1, 3:30-6 p.m.; $175 or $300 for VIP (2:30 p.m. entry)

Seminars Grow Your Smarts: WOPN’s morning seminars are the best way to expand your mind when it comes to appreciating the past, present, and future of pinot noir from the Sta. Rita Hills to Burgundy. This year’s menu of four panels features comparative tastings between the Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Cruz, Monterey, Sonoma, and the Willamette Valley; a blind tasting of pinot noirs from around the world; a sparkling wine study between California and Champagne; and a look at how California and Oregon chardonnay compares to white Burgundy. Fri., Feb 28, and Sat., Mar 1., 9:30-11:30 a.m., $150

This is the 12th year of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara hosting WOPN. | Photo: Courtesy

Lunches Lead to Connections: The furious flow of information slows down a bit during WOPN’s lunches, which allow attendees and winemakers alike to relax a bit. This is where new friendships are formed in between bites and sips of pinot noir. This year’s Friday lunches include an exploration of Bentrock and Radian vineyards, hosted by The Hilt; a West Sonoma AVA deep dive led by Joseph Phelps Freestone Vineyards; and, on Saturday, a look at Bricoleur Vineyards from Windsor in Sonoma County. Fri. Feb 28, and Sat., Mar 1., noon-2 p.m., $175

Dinners Drive It Home: The wines, wisdom, and, well, late-in-the-day wackiness get quite amplified during WOPN’s dinners, when the Bacara’s chefs go all-out to pair dishes with specially selected wines. These meals combine the friendly tone of lunches, the exploratory vibe of the grand tastings, and the informational bounty of the seminars all into one delicious display. This year’s offerings include evenings with Domaine Serene, Domaine Evenstad, and Dan Kosta as well as the always coveted Vintage Burgundy Dinner and the brand-new Grand Siècle Dinner sponsored by Champagne Laurent-Perrier. Fri. Feb 28, and Sat., Mar 1., 7 p.m.., $275-$500

For a full list of events and tickets, see worldofpinotnoir.com.