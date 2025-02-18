Creative Arts Workshop Calls for Local Artists to Apply for Funded Artist’s Residency

Calling local artists! The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative (SBAC) at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) is looking for regional artists to join their exciting new artist-in-residency program. The call is “for artwork that builds community, fosters genuine conversation, reckons with social disconnection, and/or feeds local democracy and relationships between disparate people and groups.” This program wants to highlight politics-, class-, and culture-based works to start conversations and connections between people. All genres, disciplines, and mediums are welcome for consideration.

Awardees will receive $5,000 and $15,000, which has been generously donated by Joan Davidson, the Eichholz Foundation, and Dana White. These artists will also have access to one month or more of workshop space, and the dedicated time of staff to support installation and community connections. Funded residency projects are expected to take place between July 15, 2025 and September 30, 2026, and one-three residency project spaces are available for that time.

CAW Executive Director Casey Caldwell says, “A grants program was part of the vision for the Community Arts Workshop from the beginning, and I’m so excited we finally get to do it. It feels like a fruition of the work so many people have put into the CAW for these many years.”

The deadline to apply for residency is March 30 at 5 p.m. Artists can find more information at sbcaw.org/residency.