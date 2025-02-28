Blaze

Blaze is ready to turn up the fun!

If you’re looking for a dog with energy for days and a personality as bright as his name, look no further! One-year-old Blaze is a certified Playtime Professional—whether it’s zoomies, fetch, or just showing off his impressive toy collection, this boy is always on the move.

Blaze is also a total social butterfly. He’s friendly, outgoing, and always excited to make new friends (especially if they have treats ). If your life could use more adventure, laughter, and enthusiastic tail wags, Blaze is ready to sign on as your new best friend.

You can meet Blaze at our Santa Barbara Campus! We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Sammy & Reggie

The two guinea-pigs in the photo are not a bonded pair, but they are sweet single boys enjoying each other’s company in neighboring pens. Sammy is the sleek, black American breed who is under a year old and Reggie is an Abyssinian with the wildest fur-do. He is proud of his multi-colored fur and his “upswept” crest. Come meet these two and bring your own single male if he would like to find a friendly companion!

Monet

This beautiful, petite female bunny with soft “salt and pepper” fur is under 2 years old, has excellent litter habits, and is very intelligent. She is a dainty and sensitive girl who responds to a gentle, consistent and respectful approach. You must earn her trust but will be rewarded with warm devotion. Monet would also dearly love to have a quiet home and family of her own away from the hustle, bustle and barking dogs of the shelter environment.

Come meet these three sweet furries, and plenty of others, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go towww.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.