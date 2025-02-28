The Knit Shop Brings Community and Color to Santa Barbara

Tucked in a colorful and fresh little corner of Victoria Court, The Knit Shop is an oasis for anyone who yearns for beautiful yarn. Owner Brook Rademacher took over the former Palma Colectiva space in March 2024 (they moved to a State Street storefront) and transformed its whitewashed walls and bleached wooden floors into a space bursting with energy, life, and color — oh, so much color! “People have really been enjoying being able to feel yarn in person,” Rademacher tells me on a recent weekday, as she balances our interview with a steady stream of customers.

Everyone feels like a friend at The Knit Shop. Rademacher walks customer after customer around her little corner of downtown Santa Barbara to help them find exactly what they need. Filled with soft, pillowy yarn options from all over the world, such as certified fair-trade, hand-dyed yarns from Uruguay; an endless collection of books on knitting and crochet, such as the fun Gilmore Girls: The Official Knitting Book; and accessories, such as a tote bag with “I brought my knitting just in case” — it’s a space that serves as an invitation to novices and professionals alike.

In addition to retail services, the knit shop offers classes, workshops, events, and social knitting hours. Rademacher’s hands-on attitude and one-on-one customer service is reflected in events like her weekly help hours — open sessions for knitters to work through a current project’s issue or pain point. “People have really been enjoying the community,” she adds, noting that in particular a small group of newer knitters have found their way to her shop by way of classes such as Intro to Crochet and Knit 101.

The Knit Shop is a welcoming new spot in downtown Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

An avid knitter for more than two decades, Rademacher learned when a friend’s mother stepped in to teach her after a few failed attempts to learn via a book. She’s never looked back. “I just love knitting so much,” she says.

Many may already be familiar with Rademacher and her knitting; a stay-at-home mom turned entrepreneur, Rademacher was knitting her own pieces and selling them around town, including to Domecíl, where she also worked part-time. So, when she learned that Palma Colectiva was moving and the space would soon be available, she practically swooned at the opportunity. “Oh,” she thought to herself, “this would be a really great yarn shop.”

In just a few short months, she’s filled the gap our community has long needed.

Drop in or check out the events calendar at theknitshopsbca.com. The Knit Shop is located at 1221 State Street, Suite 7, in Victoria Court. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.