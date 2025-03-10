Feel Lucky With the “Shamrock at the Rockwood” Gala

Alanna Callaghan | Photo: Courtesy

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day and related festivities, the Santa Barbara Choral Society presents its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. Rockwood, also known as the Santa Barbara’s Woman’s Club, will provide an apt backdrop of warm and friendly decor, food and beverages, and entertainment.

In keeping with the theme, the gala is titled “Shamrock at the Rockwood” with an Irish motif. The entertainment is an impressive batch of performers including The Decent Folk (Gary Jensen, Elisabeth Gonella, Karl Burrelsman, Gwendolyn Kilfoyle, and Robert Winokur).

The band was previously known as Shepherd’s Pie, and they play traditional Irish, Scottish, and Celtic music. Though band members have changed over the years since they first debuted in 2007, their love of traditional Irish music has only grown deeper.

The Decent Folk will also be performing their soulful ballads and raucous drinking tunes at the gala, featuring world champion Irish dancer Alanna Callaghan. She has won every competitive title including the highest achievement of a World Champion in both solo and team dancing, having danced since the age of 4. She now teaches locally to dancers of all levels and students of all ages, spreading her passion for the joy of Irish culture through music and dance.

The Decent Folk | Photo: Courtesy

Firedance Academy, which Callaghan runs, will then also perform, featuring dancers of all ages and skill levels. Following the dance performance, guests will learn a traditional Irish Folk Dance, “Waves of Tory.”

The performers will also be joined by Santa Barbara favorite and the Choral Society’s own Tenor Section Leader Will Breman. He competed on NBC’s The Voice under the mentorship of John Legend and soared to the Top 8 semifinals in Season 17. Since his music-television escapades, Breman has become a prolific recording artist, with his arrangements ranging from guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin, dulcimer, bass, and percussion. For the gala, Breman will open with a rendition of “Danny Boy” per special request of the gala committee.

Last but not least, the Kule Klub of fun-loving ukelele players will play stirring tunes to get the crowd on their feet. The band includes Kathleen Blake, Burt Chortkoff, Choral Society soprano Pamela Enticknap, Martin Osborn, and Gary Jensen.

Will Breman | Photo: Courtesy

There is also a live auction, offering a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ireland with a stay at a castle and iconic site tours, a Moroccan feast for 12, a wine flight and appetizers for eight at the home of a wine connoisseur and collector, a Cambria getaway, and two chances to conduct the “Hallelujah Chorus” during the Choral Society’s December holiday concerts. A Pot O’Gold raffle will offer prizes valued at over $4,000.

The event will raise needed funds for Choral Society programs and support local musicians, as well as unite the local community for an exciting evening of enjoying performances, dancing, and participating in a live auction.

For a local taste of the Emerald Isle right here in Santa Barbara, tickets may be purchased at sbchoral.org.