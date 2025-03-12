Poetry Connection | Connecting with the Poetry Buffet in New Orleans
Our Poet Laureate Shares Some Southern Adventures
While the search for Santa Barbara’s next Poet Laureate is in full swing, I took a little time off to catch the last weekend of Mardi Gras in New Orleans and read at the Latter Library’s longstanding series, the Poetry Buffet. Fat Tuesday fell on March 4 and I happened to connect with four Santa Barbara friends who were also in town for Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras is not the best time to visit New Orleans because the roads are closed for parade lineups and parade routes. During the last weekend of Mardi Gras, there are day and evening parades and it’s nearly impossible to get a reservation at a popular restaurant or find a cab or Uber driver willing to brave the traffic, road blocks, and general Mardi Gras mayhem. Both sets of friends were staying in the French Quarter and getting to the uptown parade routes could cost over $75 for a cab or Uber fare that would normally be $8-$10 — thank you price surging.
The Poetry Buffet usually falls on the first Saturday of each month. However, due to Mardi Gras parades, hostess Gina Ferrara moved the date to March 9, which happened to be International Women’s Day. The reading at the Latter Library in New Orleans featured a smorgasbord of women poets, including: Anne Babson, Dionne Cherie Baker, Stacey Balkun, Katheryn Krotzer Labord, Christine Kwon, Kay Murphy, Biljana Obradovic, Beverly Rainbolt, Mona Lisa Saloy, and me. It’s always a pleasure to read at the Poetry Buffet with its elegant chairs and chandelier, the space feels regal, like stepping in a French castle. We even had our very own queen that day, thanks to poet Dionne Cherie Baker, who regularly dresses in royal regalia for events such as the Renaissance Faire and her show last week at Quest for the King at Contra Flow in Biloxi (she drove over an hour to take a break from the festival and read some poems in New Orleans).
Poet Dionne Cherie Baker (left). Standing room only crowd with Alexandra Reisner left and the husband and son of poet Christine Kwon, Louisiana Poet Laureate Emerita, Mona Lisa Saloy to the right. | Photo: Melinda Palacio
The Poetry Buffet is a feast of poetry and joy that has been running since 2007. Like everything else, the series moved to Zoom readings during the pandemic. For now, in person readings have resumed. I asked Gina Ferrara how the Poetry Buffet started and she said the series began when the city was still in recovery after Hurricane Katrina. Before the hurricane, Gina had a reading series at the library called the Women’s Poetry Conspiracy. Afterward, librarian Missy Abbott wanted to get the poetry reading started but suggested a more inclusive group, along with the name Poetry Buffet. I have had the pleasure of being previously featured at buffet, always a fun time and a generous audience.
Upcoming Poetry Events:
April 2, Spirits in the Air, 11th annual poetry reading at the Good Lion, 4:30-6:30 p.m., host George Yatchisin.
April 12, 1-3:30 p.m., Poetry in the Parks, an afternoon of music, poetry and dance at the Alhecama Theatre, Presidio State Park. Free event, featuring local poets and our state Poet Laureate Lee Herrick, music by Mark Zolezzim and dance performances by Rosal Ortega Flamenco. This event is brought to you by a grant from our State Parks.
This week’s Poetry Connection features two poems by Gina Ferrara.
Variations in Fencing
By Gina Ferrara
Always before the afternoon rains,
when the sky was a chosen color and empty
or held clouds harmlessly white,
scalloped, voluminous,
chain links obliterated, we sought the vine covered,
lithe, armed with imagination:
the objective to walk the fence,
entrenched in tangles, twists,
segueing to intricacies and gnarled complications,
small trumpet blossoms, hidden droplets of nectar,
appearing as a river, the verdant
too dark, too jade to offer reflections,
resistant to confinement and control,
nothing landscaped, the patch of thorn prone pyracantha,
loquats gold, dollop sized orbs, pink bristled mimosas,
we took turns, some navigating,
others shook with grinning intent,
to simulate the feeling
on either side of a fault line,
seconds before the fissure.
Previously published in The Delta Review.
My Sapphire Shoes
By Gina Ferrara
Without leaving home,
I bought shoes the color of sapphires during the pandemic,
perusing sales, scrolling in descent,
as the bees in the backyard
swarmed, built their sprawling flag shaped hive.
Workers, hardly seen, though heard laboring
the lantana, the roses, the orange cosmos,
the apple tree blossoms, those
providing a superlative nectar coup
to bring back to the queen.
The weft and weave becoming waxier, more amber,
holding weighted viscosity, honied evidence
as people were intubated rolled on their sides, even
my friend Melanie, hospitalized, who wouldn’t come home.
She would have liked my sapphire shoes,
recognized they were like birthstones,
a bit deeper than the sapphires of Ceylon
that shared the color of a true March sky,
the one above the oblivious bees.
I had no place to wear my sapphire shoes,
except outside where they looked strange
and inappropriate in their gemstone blueness
when the buzzing, the din, took on sounds of a dirge.
Previously published in Sheila Na Gig.
About the Author: Gina Ferrara has five poetry collections: Ethereal Avalanche (Trembling Pillow Press, 2009), Amber Porch Light (Word Tech 2013), Fitting the Sixth Finger: Poems Inspired by the Paintings of Marc Chagall (Kelsay Books 2017), Weight of the Ripened (Dos Madres Press, 2020), an Eyelands Poetry Prize Finalist, and Amiss (Dos Madres Press, 2023). Her work has appeared in numerous journals including Callaloo, The Poetry Ireland Review, Tar River, and The Southern Review and was selected for publication in the Sixty-Four Best Poets of 2019 by Black Mountain Press. In 2024, her poetry was nominated for a Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize. Since 2007, she has curated The Poetry Buffet, a monthly reading series in New Orleans. She is an Associate Professor of English at Delgado Community College, and she is editor of the New Orleans Poetry Journal Press.
Premier Events
Sat, Mar 15
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Largest St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl~ Santa Barbara
Sat, Mar 15
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SHAMROCKWOOD Gala Party – The Choral Society
Thu, Apr 10
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Dry Eye Seminar w/ Dr. Zucker & Dr. Reynard
Fri, May 23
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Wed, Mar 12
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Solas 30th Anniversary Tour
Wed, Mar 12
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Parents In Chains
Wed, Mar 12
8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
We the Beat Presents: The Motet
Thu, Mar 13
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Countywide Education Job Fair
Thu, Mar 13
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Fri, Mar 14
12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Community Forum on Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria
Fri, Mar 14
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Happiness Habit (2 for 1)
Fri, Mar 14
7:00 PM
Goleta
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! – Las Guaracheras
Fri, Mar 14
7:00 PM
Goleta
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Fri, Mar 14
9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Paco Versailles
Sat, Mar 15 1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Largest St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl~ Santa Barbara
Sat, Mar 15 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SHAMROCKWOOD Gala Party – The Choral Society
Thu, Apr 10 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Dry Eye Seminar w/ Dr. Zucker & Dr. Reynard
Fri, May 23 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand
Wed, Mar 12 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Solas 30th Anniversary Tour
Wed, Mar 12 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Parents In Chains
Wed, Mar 12 8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
We the Beat Presents: The Motet
Thu, Mar 13 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Countywide Education Job Fair
Thu, Mar 13 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Fri, Mar 14 12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Community Forum on Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria
Fri, Mar 14 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
The Happiness Habit (2 for 1)
Fri, Mar 14 7:00 PM
Goleta
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! – Las Guaracheras
Fri, Mar 14 7:00 PM
Goleta
Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara’s Celtic Concert
Fri, Mar 14 9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.