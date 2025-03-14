All Systems Go for Friday Night Rocket Launch

SpaceX is scheduled to launch one of its reusable rockets Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the 17-minute launch window opening at 11:39 p.m.

If needed, a backup window will begin Saturday night at the same time.

The mission will mark the 13th flight of the rocket’s first-stage booster and deliver 74 satellite payloads into orbit, “including cubesats, microsats, hosted payloads, and a re-entry capsule,” SpaceX said.

About eight minutes after take-off, the booster will separate from the second-stage of the rocket and land back at Vandenberg.

“There is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions,” Space Force officials said.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff and can be viewed here.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s Rideshare program, which has so far launched around 1,200 payloads for 130-plus customers.