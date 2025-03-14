This 8-year-old kitty is an adventurous boy with a lot of pep in his step. He is incredibly agile and will nimbly make his way up to the tops of the kennels to roam the shelter from up above. When he’s not hopping from row to row atop the kennels, he’ll also enthusiastically go after the feather wand toy!

While Milo has kidney stones that require medication and a prescription diet, that doesn’t stop him! Milo is a sweet boy who likes his independence, but enjoys a cuddle here and there as well. Milo is ready to bring his delightful charm into the perfect home. He is looking for an adopter who is able to meet his medical needs and give him all the love.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.