Film Review | Witherspoon and Ferrell Lack the Rom in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

Set on a stunning lake in Georgia, You’re Cordially Invited brings together two comedic powerhouses — Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell — for what is apparently a rom-com. The film relies almost entirely on the “com,” which sadly falls flat as the slapstick humor rarely lands.

The film’s premise? A classic, tired Hollywood trope of two warring wedding parties forced to share the same venue. I would say that this film, directed by Nicholas Stoller, whose career has been primarily mediocre comedies, is not his best.

The more unique spin the film attempts to have is that the only two warring people are not the brides but the family members planning the wedding. On one side is an overly loving, single father, Jim (Ferrell), who books the wedding venue for his Gen Z daughter (Geraldine Viswanathan) and her DJ boyfriend (Stony Blyden.) On the opposing wedding party, you have the tiny spitfire Margot (Witherspoon) planning her sister’s (Meredith Hagner) shotgun wedding. Margot, who left the South to pursue her career as an LA television producer, rarely returns home — a choice that has left her feeling like the family’s outsider. Her ambitious lifestyle and fast-paced career are a stark contrast to her family’s more traditional values, adding tension to her already chaotic visit. However, this spin relies heavily on overused Southern stereotypes, typical Will Ferrell antics, and cringe-worthy monologues that feel inauthentic.

Witherspoon and Ferrell, both incredibly talented in their styles and film history, feel completely mismatched. Their bickering is somewhat digestible, but their chemistry? Nonexistent. Their forced romantic tension is not just unbelievable but borderline painful to watch. When they finally kiss, it’s not a moment of triumph — it’s a moment that feels forced, like a check off the list.

The movie lacks any real ingenuity. It’s not unfunny, but unlike the belly laughs Ferrell has managed to summon from me in the past, I never emitted more than a small giggle. The film tries hard to poke fun at woke-scolds, but it feels like it’s tiptoeing around them too much for the jokes to work. Even the comedic bits — where you’d expect Ferrell to shine—are lackluster, veering into corny and, at times, outright cringeworthy territory.

The film relies too much on exaggerated antics and predictable gags rather than genuine wit.

The underlying, meaningful message of family dynamics – a father’s happiness riding on his daughter’s versus a misunderstood daughter and sister feeling like the black sheep in a family that genuinely does miss her. However, this theme takes a backseat to surface-level humor, only to be neatly wrapped in a quick, boxed-in resolution at the very end.

If you are looking for a movie that will turn your brain off, a comedy that feels silly and ludicrous, then look no further — you have arrived. However, suppose your brain remains on, and you notice the utter lack of romance and the random, scatterbrained nature of the scenes. In that case, you may find yourself ending the movie early.

But beware if you have children. The R rating feels forced, as the scenes constantly bolster profanity that is unnecessary and does little to add to the humor.

Ultimately, You’re Cordially Invited is a movie that contains so much talent yet is entirely too forgettable. At least the setting is beautiful. But if you get an invite to watch this, consider eloping instead.

