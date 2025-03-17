Terminally Ill Mom Gets One Last Horseback Ride with Her Family in Solvang

A bittersweet dream recently came true for Traci Glynn and her family, with the assistance of Dream Foundation and Alisal Ranch.

A lifelong horse lover and experienced rider, 42-year-old Glynn (who is from Atascadero) was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and a life expectancy of six months. Her dream was to have one last ride — a horse-riding adventure with her friends and family — doing what she loves with the people she loves.

“All I want is a special time in a setting that I know will fill my heart and provide an opportunity to create some fun, happy memories together,” was what Traci told Dream Foundation before the ride. A lifelong horse lover and experienced rider, she wanted to enjoy taking time away to relax and enjoy time with her husband, Greg, and their 21-year-old son, Sean, which they did earlier this month.

Thanks to the generosity of Alisal Ranch in Solvang, Traci and her family had a lovely three-night stay complete with scrumptious breakfasts each morning, luxurious dinners each night, an archery class, and a Dream come true breakfast ride for Traci and the beloved gentlemen in her life.

From left, Greg, Traci, and Sean Glynn enjoyed a Dream-filled weekend of memories thanks to Alisal Ranch and Dream Foundation. | Photo: Blaze Hamann/ SB Blue Photography

The Ranch team even discounted a ladies’ ride for Traci and her girlfriends!

“Wow, that is so generous,” Traci said when she heard about her Dream trip and all that Alisal Ranch was giving to her family and friends. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of this program and its donors.”

“At Alisal Ranch, we are inspired by the passion to take care of one another and embrace those we meet with the generous spirit of sharing our love for this land,” said General Manager, Kathleen Cochran. “This led us to be thrilled to partner with Dream Foundation to provide comfort and a nurturing environment for Traci to realize her Dream Trip.”

The nonprofit Dream Foundation, founded and headquartered in Santa Barbara, is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults, The organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last 30 years, and receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To learn more, visit DreamFoundation.org.