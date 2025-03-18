UC Santa Barbara Faces ‘Potential Enforcement Actions’ for Alleged Failure to ‘Protect Jewish Students on Campus’
UCSB and 59 Other Universities Receive Letter from U.S. Dept. of Education That They Are Under ‘Investigation and Monitoring’ over Civil Rights Complaints
UC Santa Barbara joined a list of 59 other universities that received a letter on March 10 from the U.S. Department of Education threatening “potential enforcement actions” for alleged failure to “protect Jewish students on campus.” The university will be under “investigation and monitoring” moving forward in response to complaints filed against them through the Office for Civil Rights.
This comes after the Department of Education canceled $400 million worth of federal contracts and grants to Columbia University earlier this month over extremely similar allegations.
UCSB has dealt with multiple allegations of antisemitic behavior in the past year and a half, many having to do with the Israel-Hamas conflict that spurred protests, controversial encampments, and overall disarray at universities nationwide. Notably, the 2023-2024 Associated Students President, Tessa Veksler, filed a civil rights complaint against the school after threatening signs were posted throughout her office building in the MultiCultural Center (MCC) attacking her Zionist beliefs. The situation escalated, and the MCC was temporarily shut down as a result. Veksler claimed that the school did not make reasonable efforts to protect her and other Jewish students.
