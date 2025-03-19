University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty

The University of California is implementing a system-wide hiring freeze to reduce costs in anticipation of threats to federal funding and statewide budget cuts. This Wednesday’s announcement comes after the Trump administration pulled the plug on hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania over issues that the UC system is similarly facing — alleged failure to protect students against antisemitism and the inclusion of transgender athletes.

As of early afternoon on March 19, there were about 250 job postings on UC Santa Barbara’s employment page, including both academic and staff positions. This number does not include student employment opportunities. Between 500 and 600 jobs are filled annually by UCSB, the largest employer in Santa Barbara County.

“As we face funding reductions at both the state and federal levels, the chancellors and I are preparing for significant financial challenges ahead,” said UC President Michael V. Drake in his March 19 announcement letter. Drake cited federal policy changes, executive orders, and a proposed $396 million reduction to the UC budget from the state.