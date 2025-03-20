Family Self-Sufficiency Program Celebrates Its Graduates

Ivonne Ugalde (left) and Frank Quezeda, a resident program analyst for city Housing Authority | Credit: Elijah Valerjev

“You guys were the light at the end of a dark tunnel,” said José Miguel Ávila Vasquez, during the Monday evening graduation ceremony for the Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. “I came to the program looking for a home for my family, but I found a lot more,” Vasquez said. He and his family of five had been homeless, but he is now preparing for his contractor’s license.

The Family Self-Sufficiency Program educates Section 8 residents of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara to give them the skills needed to gain independence from public assistance. Frank Quezeda, who’s been with the Housing Authority for almost 30 years, described the program: “They sign a contract identifying long-term goals, whether they’re related to education, finance, or employment,” he said. “They’re unique to what each individual needs.”

Quezeda is dedicated to the five-year program because it allows residents to prove to themselves that they can sustain independence after the build-up of support.