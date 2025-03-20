Jump Around at The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle
The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls Into Santa Barbara
With 24,000 square feet of bouncing features, the incredible 900 foot long obstacle course, a customized sports arena, and a space-themed wonderland, Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the boundaries of family-friendly entertainment to greater heights.
Big Bounce America is taking a tour across the country and stopping right here in Santa Barbara on April 4-6 at Elings Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, the Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions.
There is a diverse inventory of bouncy features, with the world’s largest bounce house being home to giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ brings tunes to the bouncing arena. The DJ tailors music to fit the age groups of the various games and competitions.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!
You must be logged in to post a comment.