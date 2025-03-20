Living
Jump Around at The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls Into Santa Barbara

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 4:15pm
Let the fun begin when Big Bounce America returns to Elings Park April 4-6. | Photo: Courtesy
With 24,000 square feet of bouncing features, the incredible 900 foot long obstacle course, a customized sports arena, and a space-themed wonderland, Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the boundaries of family-friendly entertainment to greater heights.

Big Bounce America is taking a tour across the country and stopping right here in Santa Barbara on April 4-6 at Elings Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, the Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions.

There is a diverse inventory of bouncy features, with the world’s largest bounce house being home to giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ brings tunes to the bouncing arena. The DJ tailors music to fit the age groups of the various games and competitions.

