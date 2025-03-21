Credit: Courtesy

Freddy is a two-year-old Pitbull mix, 56 lbs., with a heart of gold and an endless supply of tail wags. He is affectionate, happy to share cuddles, and ready to sprinkle joy and kisses into your life. This happy-go-lucky furball is your ultimate treat enthusiast—nothing motivates him more than a tasty snack! When he’s not perfecting his “paw-sitive” leash manners or striking a pose for pets, you can find him on thrilling sniff expeditions like a canine Sherlock Holmes. If Freddy sounds like the dog for you, please call or email to set up a meet with him – sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com or 805-681-5285.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Freddy and other dogs for adoption. To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.