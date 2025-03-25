A Newbie’s Sailing Experience in the Santa Barbara Channel

Before I sailed for the first time, I associated sailing in Santa Barbara with a very specific personal memory: The kid who sat next to me in my sophomore English class.

His nickname was “Sailor Boy.” At first, I thought it was because he smelled bad. As it turned out, the guy (I can’t remember what his real name was) was actually a sailor.

Sailor Boy would sail some mornings before our first period class, coming to school smelling like seawater and, sometimes — unfortunately for me — fish. He was heavier-set, blonde, and a bit of a class clown. (He also sold weed.)

But, damn, was he kind.

The morning my grandfather died, it was this 16-year-old boy who managed to make me feel better.

I went to school because I was terrified of mourning at home alone. I tried to hide it, but my grief was obvious in my perpetually watery eyes and tear-stained cheeks.

Sailor Boy comforted me, a random girl in his class, as if it was the most natural thing in the world. He even made me laugh. I can’t remember what he said, but I remember sitting at that uncomfortable old desk, looking at him. And I remember the feeling of a smile breaking through the sore, suffocating heat that hours of crying produces.

Looking back, he was just like that: happy, down to earth, and sincere.

Now that I’m a certified sailor, I think I understand why. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some study out there linking sailing with emotional intelligence and mindfulness.

Maybe seawater is cleansing for the soul.

Anyway …. This unnecessarily deep story is all to say that my beginner sailing lessons, which were graciously offered to me by the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, were eye-opening.

I had the opportunity to take their American Sailing Association (ASA) 101 certification class a few weekends ago, and I can’t describe how grateful I am that I did.

I needed that saltwater and ocean spray more than I knew.

Many boats can be seen sailing in the channel over the weekend. | Credit: Courtesy

My Wonderful Sailing Experience!

I almost vomited on the first day.

As I stood on the dock next to the Sailing Center, I started feeling nauseous. My sailing instructor was explaining how to tie a cleat hitch, the knots that tether sailboats to the dock.

It was a beautiful, sunny morning and the dock was swaying gently in the water — just enough to trigger my motion sickness. My instructor was going around, and then over, and then you take one end and put it through the other…and oh my god, I was flipping out. I was getting seasick just watching him tie the freaking knot.

But I held it down. I successfully tied a cleat hitch (after some good ol’ college tries), and practiced boarding the boat and getting it ready for a day of sailing — without incident.

How’d I do it? Sheer, fricking, willpower (and some very well-disguised dry heaves).

The lunch break could not have come soon enough. Before taking the boat out, my fellow sailors-in-training and our instructor, Dan, took 45 minutes to grab a bite.

I took 45 minutes to desperately choke down some Dramamine and lie down on a bench with my hat over my eyes.

But, wow, was the initial nausea so worth it. It completely dissipated by the time we set sail into the Santa Barbara Channel. While we sailed on a close haul, which is the fastest way to make a journey upwind, the boat was heeling, the breeze was in our hair, and the water was sparkling in the sunlight. It was a nautical daydream.

Sailing towards the Santa Barbara coastline. | Credit: Courtesy

My crewmates wore jackets but I opted not to, for as long as I could. The feeling of the air on my skin was revitalizing.

“How, HOW, have I lived in Santa Barbara for so long and never sailed in the channel?” I asked myself. “This is what postcards are made of.”

It was a perfect day with perfect weather. My crewmates and I chatted and chuckled as we took turns rotating between different roles on the boat. At one point, I was the helmsman steering the boat and shouting commands. At other times, I was in co-control of the jib, one of the sails. And at other times, I was staring helplessly at my instructor while he used the sailing lingo I failed to study beforehand. Thankfully, it didn’t take me long to catch up, and Dan was incredibly patient (thank you, Dan).

Day two was not as perfect in terms of weather, but my fellow sailors and I had a bit of experience and some budding teamwork to fall back on. We first met in the classroom, reviewed some Sailing Made Easy textbook material, and got our sea legs ready.

This time, I took Dramamine before stepping onto the dock.

I also did my homework and brushed up on the lingo. That morning, I had the honor of navigating us out of the harbor, successfully tacking (switching direction) back and forth to make it upwind.

Dan only had to panic and take control of the tiller once, after I nearly ran us straight into the loading dock.

Good times. Sheet happens, amiright? (Sailor joke.)

The rest of the day went smoothly and we left with far more confidence than we started with.

After a three-day course with the Sailing Center, Callie is now a certified sailor. | Credit: Courtesy

By the third day, I was well-read. I knew the lingo. I could tell you what a jib and a boom was. I could bring a sailboat in and out of the harbor. I could rescue a man overboard. I could shout commands without feeling super awkward about it.

On the third day, you take the certification test and do a solo sail with your classmates, without the instructor.

But I’ll be transparent — I got very sick that first weekend. My crewmates did the real third day’s solo sail without me. So my “third day” was actually about two weeks later.

Dan — who graciously made time for me — did the “solo sail” with me on a calm and beautiful day. I studied plenty the night before, and aced my written test (not to brag). Dan helped me review anything I may have forgotten.

Today, I am officially ASA certified, as it says on my shiny certification seal in my nifty little ASA logbook. I hope Sailor Boy would be proud.

Looking ahead, I have 12 free practice hours out on the water to burn through. I’ll be following this piece of advice from our senior writer Matt Kettmann, who took these lessons for a story more than 20 years ago: “Don’t do what I did, which was take the classes, pass the written and sailing tests, then never take out my own boat ever again.”

411

To learn more about the Sailing Center’s course offerings and boat rentals, visit sbsail.com. For just the ASA 101 class, it’ll run you about $600. For the package, with free practice hours and other benefits, it’s $945. You learn all the ins and outs of sailing and will, by the end, be able to operate a sailboat. If you’re going to do it anywhere, the Sailing Center is the place. They’ve been teaching people since 1967.

There are many available weekend courses running all the way from April to December this year, and many other course offerings, too. Ready your sea legs.