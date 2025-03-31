Camarillo Man Arrested Following Indecent Exposure Incident in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies booked a Camarillo man for an indecent exposure incident reported a month ago near Isla Vista’s Anisq’Oyo’ Park.

The case was first reported on February 26, when a male suspect allegedly exposed himself to a woman waiting at the bus stop near Embarcadero Del Mar and Seville Road, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Camarillo resident Shaun Burree, 43, and issued a warrant for his arrest on March 10. Burree was recognized from his vehicle by a be-on-the-lookout alert on March 27 and subsequently arrested without incident. He was booked at the Main Jail and has since been released on $10,000 bail.

It was highlighted by the Sheriff’s Office that the woman involved in the incident was aware of her surroundings and protected her personal safety. She photographed the suspect when it was safe, promptly notified law enforcement, and provided aid with persistent follow-ups for investigating deputies which led to the suspects’ eventual apprehension.