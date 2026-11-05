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SANTA MARIA, Calif., — Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that Lana Olivia Knor, 84, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, in violation of Penal Code section 192(c)(2), in connection with the October 24, 2024, collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Mason Anthony Rohwedder.

The fatal collision occurred when Knor entered an intersection in her vehicle and failed to yield the right-of way to Rohwedder, resulting in his death.

As part of the resolution, Knor was sentenced to probation, agreed to pay the restitution requested by Rohwedder’s family, and agreed to surrender her driver’s license.

During today’s sentencing hearing before Judge Bennett, members of Rohwedder’s family delivered victim impact statements, sharing the profound loss and lasting impact of Mason’s death on their lives.

District Attorney Savrnoch expressed his condolences to the Rohwedder family and acknowledged the devastating impact of losing a loved one in a preventable traffic collision.

“Mason Rohwedder was just 18 years old when his life was tragically cut short. No criminal proceeding or sentence can undo that loss or take away the pain his family continues to endure. We are grateful to Mason’s family for their strength throughout this process and remain committed to holding drivers accountable when their negligence results in the loss of a life.”

The District Attorney’s Office recognizes Deputy District Attorney Megan Cooper for her dedication and advocacy throughout the prosecution, Victim Advocate Biannet Garcia for her compassionate support of Mason’s family, and the Santa Maria Police Department’s Traffic Bureau for its thorough investigation.