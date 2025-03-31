Los Tranquilos Bring California Cool and Vintage Vibes to MCASB

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) hosted its first-ever musical concert over the weekend, bringing the vintage vibes of Mexican-inspired soulful group Los Tranquilos for an intimate night in the 150-seat Center Stage Theater across the arts terrace from the museum.

Los Tranquilos, from Nipomo, sprouted from brothers Manny and Jonathan “JJ” Martinez, who both grew up soaking in musical influences from their family — from Oaxaca and Michoacan, Mexico — and from the soul, R&B, and Californian surf-rock tunes that floated out of speakers at backyard barbecues and old-school lowrider car shows every summer.

In 2022, the Martinez brothers recruited longtime friend and guitarist Cameron Porter and drummer Richie Guereca to complete the quartet, which began with garage jam sessions before the group played its first show at a café in Guadalupe. Since then, the group has recorded and released their debut EP, Todos Tranquis, along with several more singles that helped the band build a budding following of listeners.

The group’s sound is a blend of Motown soul, Spanish-language romanticas, indie ballads, and upbeat summertime music of decades past.

“I would say it’s a mixture of a lot of different things,” said Manny Martinez, the band’s lead singer. “We throw a little bit of soul, some cumbia, and rock for sure.”

Nipomo-based band Los Tranquilos brought their nostalgic, bilingual ballads to the MCASB for an intimate Saturday night show on March 29. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

MCASB Board President Freddy Janka serves up some fresh horchata and aqua fresca before the Los Tranquilos mini-concert. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“It’s very much grupero inspired,” he said, referring to the regional Mexican music that rose to popularity in the ’70s and ’80s. “It’s kind of our own take on grupero music.”

Onstage in matching vintage dark suits and oversized collars, Los Tranquilos played a set of original music that had the crowd swaying and singing in their seats throughout the night. There was no dance floor, but during one particularly upbeat number, a few people couldn’t help but jump up from their seats to dance along for at least one song.

Before the show, local vendors and businesses held a market on the arts terrace, where attendees could shop, take personalized glamour shots, listen to vinyl records, and enjoy handmade tamales and aquas frescas. Los Tranquilos band members said they were glad to play and support the local community.

“Santa Barbara is a beautiful town,” Martinez said. ”There’s a lot of Latino community here, and I feel like it doesn’t always necessarily get represented. Our community is hurting right now, and it’s important for us to hold these events where our people can show up and come out and share the culture. It’s about sticking together too. Community is what is gonna keep people safe.”