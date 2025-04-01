Our Santa Barbara Green Guide is officially back! The Santa Barbara Independent and Bluedot Living teams have come together again to bring you a brand-new guide that focuses on sustainability; local, eco-friendly businesses and practices; and tips to help you take action as a reader throughout each story.

Our two sets of staff, friends, and family were joined by city officials, contributors, and advertisers to celebrate the second annual edition of the magazine at the Community Environmental Council’s (CEC) Hub downtown. Darlene Snow, Vicki Riskin, and Marianne Partridge all spoke about the importance of the collaboration between the CEC, Bluedot Living, and the Santa Barbara Independent not only on this guide but beyond it, making sure to educate and spotlight environmental issues within our community and encourage everyone to get involved locally.

You can grab your brand-new Green Guide off stands now across Santa Barbara County, or stay eco-friendly and check it out online at santabarbaragreenguide.com.