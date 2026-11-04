We hope you had a safe, dry, and fun Halloween weekend full of celebrations! For the past few years, the Indy team has gotten together for Halloween to show off our costumes and kick off the holiday season together. Our notoriously competitive team came ready for the contest, judged by our Editor in Chief Marianne Partridge. We saw the return of our Best of Santa Barbara® racer (who also deejayed our Best Fest event), an Anaheim Ducks player, storm trooper, a horse racer, a bill, and our Social Media Manager Maya Johnson dressed as Opinions Editor Jean Yamamura. The real Yamamura came as a scarecrow, debuting alongside a devil’s advocate, an A League of Their Own player, the bride of Frankenstein, Ula from 50 First Dates, Elizabeth Holmes, a “problem solver,” a Costco rotisserie chicken, and even our very own “Truth Fairy” come to life via reporter Callie Fausey. Despite some rain, we still got to show off our costumes and commit to some character bits. After some debate with our Senior Editor Tyler Hayden, Partridge awarded our top three spots to the Devil’s Advocate, the Truth Fairy, and our Indy Racer, respectively. We hope you got to enjoy your Halloween as much as we enjoyed ours!

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