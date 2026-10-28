Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid BostromBest Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



Thank you to everyone who joined us last week at our Best Fest celebration! We got to raise a glass and give our cheers to all the winners, runners-up, and finalists on a beautiful night. Though the rain had ebbed and continued throughout the day, the Independent loves to throw a party, so we prepared our plaques and table to welcome you, our guests. And you all did not disappoint, joining us and filling up the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

There were many hands hard at work to bring the event together, but the one directing them all was our Marketing and Events Manager Richelle Boyd, who showed off her racing-themed nails (pictured in slideshow). Boyd and the Indy team prepared what they could under the museum’s overhang and waited with bated breath for the rain to stop. As luck had it, when the doors opened, the rain began to clear and the rest of the night was fresh and filled with fun.

There were sips and bites from Santo Mezcal, Sunstone Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Lama Dog, Third Window Brewing, Dune Coffee, Los Agaves, Brophy Bros., Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Events by Rincon, and Lilac Pâtisserie.

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid BostromBest Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A CoBest Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostromastal Commission hearing held in Santa Barbara in April 2025. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom file photo

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Best Fest 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

We also had some fun giveaway and entertainment with Chaucer’s Books, Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp, Megan’s Organic Market, Milpas Motors, and MindGarden, who printed a custom design sponsored by Wilder Animal Hospital. There were also two secret deejays who took to the floor in full helmets and racing gear, livening up the dance floor and later revealing themselves as DJ Davey Frew and the Independent’s own Don Brubaker.

Attendees snapped pictures in the Village Properties photobooth and celebrated their wins. Despite some mud, the night was beautiful — we can’t wait to party with you again next year!