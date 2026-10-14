Olivia Leaps into Our Local Listings

This week, we’re introducing one of the new faces to join our team: Olivia Ison. Ison is the Independent’s Calendar Assistant and helps get your community event listings posted to our website while helping to craft our “Show’s on Tap” and the event listings in our “All Booked” newsletter. Originally from Los Angeles, Ison has jumped into the Santa Barbara scene with ease and is always looking for ways to bring an event to life in our pages and online.

1. When did you start at the Independent? What’s your position here, and what are some of your duties?

I’m a few months into my role assisting the incredibly talented Terry Ortega, keeping the community in the know about what’s happening around town. My responsibilities include publishing event listings to our website, dishing out the scoop on all things music in The Week’s “Show’s On Tap” section, the “All Booked” newsletter for local literary lovers, and helping you plan ahead for all the seasonal festivities through the end of the year.

2. What drew you to work for the paper? Have you worked in the media field before?

The Indy helped me find my community when I first moved to Santa Barbara, and I’ve always admired the reputation around town — which, hate to break it to you, actually lives up to the hype! My personal background spans music, media, marketing, and events. From overseeing internationally recognized, award-winning advertising campaigns to managing live concerts and music festivals, and leading marketing for an independent magazine in the Bay Area. I’ve worked across a range of industries and worn a lot of creative hats along the way!

3. What is something our readers might not know that you do when helping craft the event listings? What’s been your favorite part of the job so far?

When pulling together an event listing, I try to put myself in the organizer’s shoes. My experience in event planning taught me how important it is to get the word out in a way that makes people want to show up. So, I ask myself: If it were my event, how would I make sure it got the attention it deserved? From there, I look for ways to highlight what makes each event special and help it reach the right audience. My favorite part of the job so far has been the people, both the talented team I get to work alongside and learn from, and the community members I’ve had the chance to connect with along the way.

4. What do you like to do when you aren’t working? What are some of your hobbies?

When I’m not working, you can find me walking my dog, Paxton, around Shoreline Park at just about any hour of the day. I’m always working on a project of some kind, whether that’s freelance creative work, growing my jewelry & arts business, thrifting around town, getting lost in my latest book obsession, or planning my next trip to visit friends.

5. Are you from Santa Barbara originally? What made you want to stay in town?

I was born and raised in L.A. and have spent chapters of my life both in San Francisco & San Diego. I’m just shy of a year calling Santa Barbara home full time, but I’ve been visiting my grandparents here for as long as I can remember. They’ve always been a big part of my connection to and love for this town, so moving here and making it my own has felt like a full circle moment. Of all the places I’ve called home, Santa Barbara might just be the one that feeds my soul the most. Shhh, don’t tell the other cities.

6. What are some of your favorite things to do here in town? Do you have favorite places to go to?

I am a foodie, music and arts loving gal, so exploring Santa Barbara has become one of my favorite pastimes. I’m always looking for a new restaurant to try, a live show to catch, farmers or makers markets to stroll through, or a cozy coffee shop corner to work in. I’m still building my local favorites list but let me tell you it’s going to be a long one. If you see me around town don’t be shy about saying hi or share your favorite hidden gem with me!