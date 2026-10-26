This week, we’d like to give a shout-out to the Dos Pueblos High School news team (DPMedia), who are heading off to the National High School Journalism Convention in Orlando, Florida, November 18-25. DPNews was the team that livestreamed and recorded our candidate forums back in September, and now 36 student journalists are getting ready to test their skills!

At the convention, thousands of the nation’s most talented student journalists meet for several days of intensive workshops, hands-on training, competitions, and collaboration. The students will learn directly from award-winning journalists, broadcasters, photographers, designers, advisers, and media professionals while developing skills in storytelling, video production, photography, design, leadership, ethics, and emerging media. This team works countless hours producing DPNews, covering their school and community, creating the yearbook, telling important stories, livestreaming events, and representing Dos Pueblos through award-winning journalism. This trip gives them the chance to take that work to the next level.

Credit: DPMedia



They will also have the opportunity to compete against the best student media programs in the country, build connections with students and professionals from across the nation, and return to Dos Pueblos with new ideas and skills that benefit our entire media program. The estimated cost is approximately $2,600 per student, putting the total cost for 36 students at nearly $94,000.

Expenses include airfare, lodging, convention registration, local transportation, meals, and other travel costs. Every donation — whether $25, $100, $500, or more — helps reduce the cost for the students and makes this experience accessible to more of them. You can support the DPMedia team here and learn more about these student journalists’ great work.