Meet Oscar, Loki, Chippy, and Ella—four adorable kittens looking for their forever homes!

Their mother, a clever stray, found shelter under a shed and later carried each kitten, one by one, into a kind woman’s home through her cat door. Now, these kittens are safe, socialized, and ready for adoption.

Oscar is a blue-eyed Siamese mix who went from shy to playful and affectionate.

Loki is a sleek black kitten with a white “bikini” on his belly—shy at first but full of love.

Chippy is a soft gray tabby who loves playing and cuddling with his siblings.

Ella is an elegant Abyssinian mix with striking green eyes and a charming personality.

All kittens have been vet-checked, tested for FeLV/FIV (negative), vaccinated, wormed, neutered/spayed, and microchipped.

Could one (or two!) of these sweet kittens be your new best friend?

For more information visit :http://www.resqcats.org

Bama

Bama is a 2-year-old male brown Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix dog available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Weighing approximately 75 lbs., Bama’s gentle demeanor makes him easygoing and kind-natured to all. The staff describes Bama as a breeze to get along with and says he walks well on a leash. Bama’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the

Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.