You’re Invited to Our Backyard Brunch

Warm bagels and pastries, egg sandos and spicy tacos, freshly roasted coffee and zesty wines — what better way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the Goleta’s Rancho La Patera & Stow House, all while supporting the Santa Barbara Independent’s environmental and social justice journalism?

That’s what is on the menu for this year’s Backyard Brunch, our annual midday soiree to enjoy eats, drinks, and live music from the Brasscals, with proceeds going to the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund. Under the umbrella of SBCAN and in honor of the renowned Santa Barbara activist, the Mickey Flacks Fund has supported the work of numerous young journalists on our staff as well as specific editorial projects related to progressive issues. Check out those articles here.

The lineup includes 16 food and drink purveyors, from bagel makers and French bakers to Mexican, Greek, and American cuisine, with ample wine, beer, and coffee to keep everyone properly hydrated. For the full details and to buy tickets, click here.