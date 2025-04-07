Arrests and Citations Up in Deltopia 2025

Following spring break, thousands of young partygoers swarmed the streets of Isla Vista on a sunny April weekend, in beach-themed attire, fueled on alcohol and anticipation for the annual unsanctioned Deltopia celebration, reinforcing UCSB’s party school reputation. Despite the alternative events and heightened safety measures in place, the community saw an increase in arrests, requiring a heavy police presence, and multiple calls to medical services.

In a summary from Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, preliminary citations and arrests, compared to past years, were as follows for April 4-6:

Year Citations Arrests 2025 485 84 2024 256 32 2023 151 23

A DUI checkpoint on Los Carneros Road issued three arrests for driving under the influence. Two other DUI arrests were made by a saturation patrol. All five persons arrested were ages 18-20, under the legal age for alcohol.

Law enforcement arrested 84 people and issued 485 citations this year. | Credit: Emma Eckert

During the main Deltopia celebration on Saturday, more than 60 arrests were made by 3:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s X postings. This is nearly double the number of arrests in 2024, which saw 32 arrests total. Also, a man who was part of a group headed for Isla Vista was arrested at 10:54 a.m. for possession of a loaded firearm at the Calle Real Marketplace. By noon, 19 individuals in I.V. had been treated for medical emergencies.

The 2025 event saw zero overdose or cliff and balcony-related fatalities, compared to the 2023 event’s fentanyl overdose. Lieutenant Joe Schmidt of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol thanked Del Playa residents for paying attention to safety: “We want to thank those who refrained from hosting parties on overloaded balconies. Your cooperation played a key role in keeping Isla Vista safe.”

Earlier in the week, the Office of Supervisor Laura Capps had partnered with Isla Vista Community Service District (IVCSD), the county’s Behavioral Wellness Department, and UCSB’s Associated Students on April 2 to host a free Narcan distribution event in Isla Vista.

To draw partygoers away from packed streets, IVCSD hosted its fourth annual Spring Festival at Little Acorn Park, drawing more than 6,000 participants — an increase in last year’s number of more than 4,000 attendees. The good turnout highlighted that safer alternatives to Deltopia were welcome, said Spencer Brandt, IVCSD board president, in a press release. The event hosted five Isla Vista bands and free tacos.

The Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO) had warned participants of ticket-selling scams and served a warrant on six people on the 6600-block of Del Playa on Saturday. They are accused of holding a paid party and selling tickets through a ticketing platform.

Eight agencies fielded nearly 300 deputies and officers during the weekend. Once festivities died down, 61 volunteers gathered on Sunday to help clean up Isla Vista. Trash — 198 buckets’ worth equating to 798 pounds of trash — were collected, according to the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.