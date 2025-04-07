Santa Barbara Earthquake Centennial Celebration Commemoration Kicks Off with a Fundraising Party on April 25

An antique Pierce Arrow is one of the star attractions at the upcoming Santa Barbara Earthquake Centennial Celebration (EQ25) event.

Story on the Santa Barbara earthquake in 1925 | Credit: Courtesy

Dana Newquist, president of the (AACA) Antique Automobile Club of America Santa Barbara for 20 years, will be the antique automobile sponsor for the April 25 EQ25 Speakeasy Soiree charity event at El Paseo Restaurant.

“It will be a joy to be involved as an antique auto sponsor,” said the longtime Montecito resident and antique auto enthusiast. “This Pierce Arrow Cabriolet is perhaps the car best suited for Speakeasy! It is the epitome of the Roaring ’20s. It was first purchased by Louis B. Mayer [MGM], and for a few years, the Pierce was used as a ‘lot car.’ Since MGM was so large, the lot where an actor/actress was working may have been quite a distance from the MGM parking lot. So, to mitigate this problem, only for the most celebrated, this and other cars were used to transport celebrities,” said Newquist.

Another of his antique classic cars received special treatment from Jay Leno, whose roots, as Newquist explained, are deep in the Antique Automobile Community, having served as Director of the Murphy Auto Museum and Co-Chair of the Montecito Motor Classic as well as several other car shows. Newquist explained, “I had purchased a 1917 Stanley Steamer that I had no knowledge of. Calling Jay Leno, he said, ‘Bring it down to Big Dog Garage,’ and then Jay worked on the Stanley and got it started, so we went for a joyride!”

Live ‘20s entertainment, bites, and Bees’ Knees cocktails are on the menu at the Roaring ’20s Speakeasy Soiree, April 25, 7-10 p.m. at the historic El Paseo Restaurant. The event will also have an auction, dancing, photos, and remembrances from the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake.

Dana Newquist and Jay Leno taking a joyride in the 1917 Stanley Steamer. | Photo: Courtesy Dana Newquist

Invitation to the Speakeasy Soiree | Photo: Courtesy

The EQ25 has been created to commemorate the centennial of the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake and funds raised will be donated to S.B. Hospice. For tickets or sponsorship information, please see EQ25.org.

The EQ25.org alliance steering committee has created several activities and events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake, an historic disaster that so intrinsically changed our city. These include the Speakeasy Soiree on April 25, as well as additional community events produced throughout the year by related organizations, the EQ25 Festival on State Street on June 28, and additional commemorative events on June 29 to be announced.

Goals of the group’s efforts include: sharing the story of the 1925 earthquake and its aftermath by examining multiple perspectives on the City’s history since the earthquake; studying the relationship between environmental and social conditions and the past, present, and future of Santa Barbara; and fostering a greater understanding of the history of Santa Barbara in an effective way to increase awareness of present conditions and opportunities to prepare for future changes.

For an updated schedule of upcoming events, our mission, list of alliance members, and steering committee members please visit EQ25.org.

The infamous cataclysm occurred early in the morning on June 29, 1925, when a 6.3-intensity earthquake ripped through Santa Barbara, changing the city forever. After the 1925 earthquake, Santa Barbara people rolled up their sleeves and rebuilt the city with a unique urban and Spanish Colonial Revival character. Tragically, 11 people were confirmed to have died in the quake, and the city suffered $8 million in property damage (equivalent to approximately $139 million in 2023, according to U.S. Geological Survey). This 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake tells a story of our community’s resilience and architectural renewal that continues to shape the town today.

Please visit EQ25.org to view original 1925 photographs, newspaper story coverage, and videos being collected from a bevy of contributors in Santa Barbara and around the country.

Dana Newquist & wife Andrea Eltinge Newquist after a sunset ride in the Pierce Arrow Cabriolet. | Photo: Courtesy Dana Newquist

Editor’s Note: Bonnie Carroll is a member of the EQ25 Steering Committee.