Hamachi

Hamachi is a charming 2-year-old kitty who is ready to find his purrfect home! While he might not be too fond of other kitty friends, he LOVES human friends. You can find him climbing onto people’s shoulders for a hug, or pouncing on a wand toy. If you’re ready to bring some irresistible cuteness into your home, stop by and visit Hamachi at the shelter!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Tessa is a lovely 3-year-old Maltese Terrier with a heart full of sweetness. She’s fully housebroken and gets along beautifully with other dogs, making her a great choice as a second dog. Tessa thrives on companionship and would make an ideal best friend for someone looking for a loyal, loving sidekick. While she’s wonderful with dogs, she’s not recommended for a home with cats.

For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118