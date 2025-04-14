Activists Unite for Disability Rights at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza

It’s the one minority that anyone can join at any time.

On Saturday, activists shared this message and more at the Unite for Disability Rights rally, organized in response to the Republican-led House budget resolution targeting $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid, which funds essential services for people with disabilities.

The Trump Administration is proposing billion-dollar cuts to Medicaid, which provides essential services to people with disabilities. Credit: Callie Fausey

De la Guerra Plaza was full of vibrant colors and joyous energy. Dozens of people of all abilities gathered to connect, tell their stories, and speak out against the cuts. It was a familiar picture, as protests and demonstrations have become more frequent amid the Trump Administration’s gutting of federal programs and agencies.

“Disability does not discriminate,” said Carrie McKiddie, one of the rally organizers and a member of Disability Moms of Santa Barbara. “We’re all one accident away from needing care.”

McKiddie’s daughter relies on Medicaid to pay for her epilepsy medication and her hearing aids. Medicaid not only covers supports like these, but also the basic care that may be overlooked.

When nail salons closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, Jacob Lessner-Buxton, a 41-year-old with cerebral palsy, relied on Medicaid for assistance with cutting his fingernails.

Lessner-Buxton lives independently in Santa Barbara with his wife, Chelsea, who helped read his speech aloud. He didn’t pull his punches, much to the delight of the crowd.

“I am scared that the next generation won’t be able to live independently,” he said. “Elon and Trump need to work out their daddy issues instead of bullying people with disabilities.”

More than 157,000 Santa Barbara County residents depend on Medicaid and Medi-Cal to live safely at home and participate fully in life, said County Supervisor Laura Capps.

“These are our parents, children, neighbors, and friends,” she said. “Now, proposed $880 billion in federal cuts threaten to pull the rug out from under them.”

In California alone, that’s a loss of $13 billion, slashing services by 24 percent, she added. “These are not just numbers — these are lives disrupted, families strained, and futures limited.”

Many moms took to the podium to speak about how Medicaid and Medi-Cal are crucial for the care of their children with disabilities.

Signs at Saturday’s Disability Rights rally expressed messages including self-pride and discontent with the current administration. Credit: Callie Fausey

Jacob Lessner-Buxton (left), a 41 year old with cerebral palsy, lives independently in Santa Barbara with his wife, Chelsea (right). Credit: Callie Fausey

Disability services help people live their lives fully and independently. Credit: Callie Fausey

People of all abilities participated in Saturday’s Disability Rights rally. Credit: Callie Fausey

People at Saturday’s rally created signs and marched down State Street after listening to speakers protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid. Credit: Callie Fausey

Carrie McKiddie, a member of the new advocacy group Disability Moms of Santa Barbara, spoke out at Saturday’s rally for disability rights. Credit: Callie Fausey

Felisa Strickland, president of the Alpha Resource Center, spoke on behalf of her daughter, Lily, a 21-year-old with cerebral palsy and autism. Since she lost her husband to melanoma, Strickland has taken on the responsibility of Lily’s care as a sole parent.

“I honestly don’t know how we would have made it to this point without Medicaid,” she said, listing the numerous services that they rely on daily.

“If we lose any of these services or supports, our lives will change drastically,” Strickland said. “They’re a lifeline — without them, people will die.”

Congressional committees are expected to meet after the April Recess (4/11-4/25) to discuss and make final decisions on the budget resolution.