Wood Slat Wall Paneling: Add Vertical Verve to Your Decor

For the past few years, wood slat wall paneling seems to be everywhere in the design world, and for good reason. Slat wall paneling can add an impressive visual element to a room at a relatively low cost. Whether used as an accent wall, a wall-mounted headboard or to wrap the base of a table or kitchen island, it seems the applications for slat wall paneling are endless.

So, what exactly is a slat wall panel? Simply, it is constructed from a series of wood strips of uniform width, which are mounted vertically onto a panel. Most are made of wood veneer from various wood types, including American oak, white oak, and walnut. Vertical wall paneling pairs well with other popular design styles, including the mid-century modern, modern minimalist, Japandi, organic modern, and Scandi/boho aesthetics.

Wood paneling offers numerous benefits, including insulation, soundproofing, and durability, making it a versatile and attractive choice for a variety of projects. There’s been an explosion of products available in recent years, and with pricing ranges from budget-friendly to luxury, there’s likely something available for every project.

Credit: Sue Tansirimas – stock.adobe.com

But will vertical slat wall paneling withstand the test of time? If you’re thinking about adding this design element to your home (or wonder how well your recent project will age), consider these factors:

Quality of Materials

When it comes to wood slat walls, the materials you choose will impact how well it holds up over time. High-quality millwork is a timeless option for its durability, though you’ll spend more for a genuine wood product. Real wood ages beautifully, with its color and texture evolving in a way that only adds to its character.

For a more budget-conscious option, consider veneer wood slat panels, which is likely what you’ve seen if you search online for vertical slat walls. Veneer wood panels are still made using real wood in the veneer (front) that you see. This process allows you to achieve that timeless, authentic look at a price more affordable than custom millwork.

On the other hand, faux materials such as contact paper, melamine, or laminate might seem like a budget-friendly shortcut, but they often lack the depth and richness of real wood. These options can look cheap over time as they may peel, likely leaving you finding ways to repair the issue.

Credit: photosbysabkapl – stock.adobe.com

Style of the Home

Many of the wood slat wall panels available today look modern and sleek, so generally I recommend using this design element in homes or spaces that lean more contemporary. Wood panels can be a show-stopper in mid-century modern homes or spaces inspired by Scandinavian design; however, I’ve seen some beautiful scalloped and ribbed mill work, which would pair well in Craftsman or other older style homes.

To ensure your design choices remain timeless, consider how the wood slat walls complement the era and style of your space. When the design elements harmonize, their appeal will endure longer.

Credit: Василь Чейпеш – stock.adobe.com

Thoughtful Placement

As with any design feature, less is often more. A well-placed wood slat wall can serve as a stunning focal point, elevating the overall ambiance of a room. But overuse can diminish the impact, overwhelming the design and losing the sense of balance that makes spaces inviting. Thoughtful placement of the panels into your space will help ensure your paneled walls won’t be going out of trend any time soon.

I’d love to see your slat wall panel project! Tag me on social @saltwood.interiors.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.