Limited Run of ‘George Gershwin Alone’ Coming to New Vic in Downtown Santa Barbara May 23-25

Santa Barbara clearly can’t get enough of Hershey Felder.

His portrayal of Rachmaninoff in Ensemble Theatre Company’s production of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar was so impressive, when they announced after Saturday’s show that he’d back in town in May for short run as George Gershwin in George Gershwin Alone, the crowd at last weekend’s matinee performance immediately rushed to the box office to get tickets for this limited special engagement on May 23-25. Directed by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), George Gershwin Alone has played to sold-out houses from Broadway to London to L.A., and now comes to Santa Barbara for a limited run that promises to be just as unforgettable.

This special theatrical event celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary composer behind Rhapsody in Blue, An American in Paris, and Porgy and Bess. And Felder — an equally talented actor and musician — brings Gershwin’s story to life with more than two dozen of his most beloved songs — including “Summertime,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.“ Like his other shows, this is a unique blend of live performance, storytelling, and theatrical magic.

Hershey Felder in the Ensemble Theatre Company production of ‘Rachmaninoff and the Tsar.’ | Photo: Hershey Felder Presents

“The overwhelming response to Hershey’s immersive storytelling in Rachmaninoff and the Tsar was truly inspiring,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive artistic director in a release about this special event. “That’s why, when the rare opportunity arose to present a limited engagement of George Gershwin Alone, a piece Hershey retired over 10 years ago, I knew we had to seize it. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or simply someone who appreciates the melodious scores of acclaimed composers, this is a unique chance to witness Hershey’s extraordinary talent as he brings Gershwin’s timeless melodies to life. His portrayal of George Gershwin will not disappoint.”

Performances take place Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and are expected to sell out quickly. See etcsb.org for tickets.