UCPD, Fish and Wildlife Plan to Capture Bear Wandering Isla Vista Area 

[Updated: Fri., Apr. 18, 2025, 1:37pm]

Campus police and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are planning to escort Isla Vista’s furry visitor home. Around 8 p.m. last night, UC Santa Barbara sent an emergency notification saying that Fish and Wildlife and university police are planning on containing the black bear that has wandered around the area this week.

The bear has made several on-camera appearances this week. A doorbell camera captured the bear exploring someone’s front door very early Tuesday morning, as reported by KEYT. Later, people spotted it in Isla Vista near the Santa Ynez Apartments; a photo posted on Reddit shows the bear grasping a tree and standing on its hind legs. On Wednesday, UC Santa Barbara sent an alert locating the bear on campus near the Intercollegiate Athletics Gym and Pollock Theater. Then, last night, folks found it at South Hall in a tree.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that containing a bear can involve setting a trap-on-wheels with food, which can later be towed (with the bear) back to its habitat. If the bear is stuck somewhere, department workers may tranquilize the bear to move it.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, department workers and UCPD had not yet captured the bear. The bear was seen on More Mesa Beach Friday morning, according to a Reddit post. The post said that others reported seeing the bear between Hope Ranch and More Mesa near the bluffs.

California State Parks and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say that if you encounter a bear, you should make yourself large, wave your arms, and yell. Do not run. They ask you not to feed the bear, and be aware of your surroundings — bears can climb trees to escape danger.

You can report bear sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (858) 467-4201.