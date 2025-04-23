This week, we’d like to introduce you to one of our interns here at the Indy! Meet Emma Eckert, one of the writers in this week’s Earth Day issue. She’s been able to cover courts and crime, business, and transportation for us — and this week, she branches out even further to report on green energy in Santa Barbara.

What was it like working on stories for this year’s Earth Day issue?

I had a blast. I felt empowered diving into the initiatives our community has taken to ensure a more sustainable future. With Santa Barbara being the birthplace of Earth Day, writing these stories made me feel like I was part of the history happening here.

What got you into journalism? Have you written anywhere else before, or was this your first step into the field?

I got into journalism because I’ve always loved writing and telling stories. One day, I was browsing UCSB’s website looking for a minor that would let me do both — and it dawned on me that that’s exactly what journalism is. Storytelling has been around as long as humans have, and that timelessness is what drew me in. This is the first news outlet I’ve written for, but I do have experience writing historical narratives during an internship I did in Washington, D.C.

Are you currently in school? Do you work anywhere else besides interning here?

I’m currently in my last quarter at UCSB. I’m majoring in History of Public Policy and Law with a minor in the Professional Writing Journalism track. To pay the bills and support my iced horchata latte addiction at Jeannine’s, I work part-time at a jewelry store in Montecito called Gorjana.

Do you see yourself in a career in journalism in the future? What do you hope to focus your niche on?

I do see myself pursuing a career in journalism. I’m especially interested in political journalism. But if all my dreams came true, I’d probably be hosting NBC’s Today show and moderating presidential debates.

Are you a Santa Barbara native or did you move here? What are some of your favorite things to do in S.B.?

I moved here from Bakersfield in 2021 to start my first year at UCSB, so I’ve been here for about four years now. I love everything about Santa Barbara — from grabbing Bettina pizza and heading to Butterfly Beach for sunset, to seeing doggies in every store.

What do you like to do for fun outside of work? Is there a skill or hobby you hope to pick up or would like to do more of?

On a sunny day, I love sitting at the beach with my nose in a book. I also really love to cook, and I’m hoping to explore that more once I move out of my apartment in Isla Vista and have a bit more kitchen space. Lately, I’ve been hooked on rollerblading and want to buy a pair so I can skate around town.