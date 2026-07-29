Ariana’s Summer Adventures

As our Best of Santa Barbara® voting rounds opens this week, one of our advertising representatives, Ariana Hugo, is jumping back into the swing of things. This summer she was able to sneak in a trip to British Columbia to see some family and explore the beautiful scenery.

Where did you go on vacation?

This summer, I traveled to British Columbia to visit family I hadn’t seen since I was 10 years old. We spent most of our time in Kelowna but also took day trips to Sicamous and Revelstoke. It was such a special trip because I got to reconnect with family while exploring some of the most beautiful places in Canada.

Ariana Hugo (far left) with her family on vacation. | Credit: Courtesy

What were some of your highlights from the trip?

There were so many highlights that it’s hard to choose just one! We went wake surfing, rafting, cliff jumping, hiking, ATVing, tubing, kneeboarding, and jet skiing in Sicamous & Kelowna. We also spent a day in Revelstoke riding the alpine coaster and alpine slide, explored downtown Kelowna, and went wine tasting. My favorite part, though, was getting to spend quality time with family and make memories together after so many years apart.

How has your first full selling cycle of Best of Santa Barbara® been?

It’s definitely been busy, but it’s exciting to experience my first full Best of Santa Barbara® cycle. I loved seeing how much the community gets involved and how meaningful the recognition is for local businesses. It was rewarding helping clients celebrate their nominations and find creative ways to make the most of the opportunity.

What is your favorite part about being able to do promotions like Best of Santa Barbara® or a special section for the paper?

I love that promotions like Best of Santa Barbara® shine a spotlight on the amazing local businesses that make Santa Barbara unique. It’s fun to work with business owners who are genuinely excited about participating, and it’s rewarding knowing that our advertising helps them connect with more people in the community.

What do you enjoy most about sales? What’s something you do for work that people wouldn’t expect?

My favorite part of sales is building relationships with local businesses and finding creative ways to help them achieve their goals. I think a lot of people assume sales is just making calls, but a big part of my job is acting as a consultant — brainstorming marketing ideas, helping clients develop advertising strategies, coordinating artwork, and making sure campaigns run smoothly from start to finish.

Now that you’re back in Santa Barbara, what are you most looking forward to doing here? Any places you frequent that you’ll be back to this week?

As much as I loved my trip, it’s always nice coming home to Santa Barbara. I’m looking forward to getting back into my routine, spending time at the beach, and catching up with friends. You’ll definitely find me back at Pilates this week, grabbing coffee at Dart Coffee Co., and taking a walk along the harbor — my favorite way to unwind after being away.