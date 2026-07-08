Why is this man smiling? Maybe it’s the crispy 5 a.m. air, or the lavender sunrise. Maybe it’s the sound of silence giving way to the twitter of birds. Or maybe it’s because this middle-aged dad has his first paper route, a childhood touchstone he somehow missed.

Longtime editor Tyler Hayden is now one of our part-time delivery drivers, schlepping 2,400 issues to downtown racks every Thursday morning. He continues the tradition of Indy writers pausing their keyboards to hit the empty road and gaining a new appreciation for all the people who make the paper happen.

So far, so good, Hayden reports. All papers delivered and accounted for. Though he did lose his box cutter somewhere on De la Vina Street. It has a yellow handle and is the childproof kind with a hidden blade. “Please let us know if you find it,” Hayden asks.