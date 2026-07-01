Alice Is Off to New Adventures

This week we’d like to celebrate one more graduate who has crossed the stage: our arts and entertainment intern Alice Dehghanzadeh. She has interned with us for more than a year now, but she has tossed her hat and is on her way to new adventures.

“I have absolutely adored my time at UCSB because of how much it has helped me develop. Studying English was truly a joy, but it also helped strengthen my writing, critical thinking, and storytelling skills. The most impactful part of my time at UCSB was becoming a student journalist for the Santa Barbara Independent, the Bottom Line newspaper, and KCSB News. These outlets allowed me to develop a passion for journalism, where I had the opportunity to interact with other students, staff, and community members about their life’s work,” Dehghanzadeh said.

“After graduation, I’m still seeing where life takes me. I would love to explore opportunities that keep me writing, researching, and editing, and I’m confident that my experiences at UCSB have given me a strong foundation for what comes next. As I wrap up my time here at the Santa Barbara Independent, I can’t help but express my thanks to all the amazing staff, especially Leslie. She has been my anchor throughout this internship, and I can’t thank her enough. I have not only grown into a better writer, but also a better person, and I will carry the lessons I’ve learned at the Independent with me for the rest of my life. Thank you to the Santa Barbara Independent and to UCSB for everything! I know I will always look back on these past three years with awe at just how lucky I was to live in Santa Barbara and meet so many incredible people.”