Listen Up to These Podcasts

“Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus” | Photo: Courtesy

Podcasts are not just for true-crime junkies or voices vouching for self-help — Santa Barbara is home to a growing and flourishing podcasting scene, where podcasters have harnessed the medium to spotlight the people, places, and stories that characterize this unique community.

Whether it be conversations with notable figures, deep dives into local history, or discussions with trailblazers, every podcast episode provides a unique insight into the community. Podcasts provide a discerning perspective in a portable format that listeners cannot find elsewhere.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Wiser than Me

Longtime Montecito resident Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a quintessential voice coming from the heart of the community. In her podcast, Wiser than Me, she facilitates meaningful conversations with iconic older women and talks about their knowledge, experience, and career, paying tribute to the beauty in aging. Dreyfus extracts sincere advice and tips from intelligent and accomplished women for herself and listeners alike. A few episodes to check out:

“Julia Gets Wise with Nancy Pelosi”

Dreyfus sits down with one of the nation’s top politicians, Nancy Pelosi. They engage in meaningful conversation where Pelosi reflects on her career in the political sphere, shares her philosophy on aging, and emphasizes the importance of girl (and women) power.

“If you want things to get done, ask women,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and Dreyfus discuss Pelosi’s unique position as a woman in one of the most substantial roles within politics and the government. She shares insights gained throughout her long career about how a constant string runs through her findings — ”When women succeed, America succeeds,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also reflected on her career and the shifting political climate of the world, reconciling the political parties and even reaching across the aisle in several instances.

In the current era of political turbulence, Pelosi urges listeners: “Don’t agonize, organize.” She referred back to a successful campaign she engaged in immediately in the wake of the 2016 election.

At the end of the episode, Dreyfus asks Pelosi what advice she would give to her 21-year-old self, to which Pelosi responds, “Know your why — why you’re doing what you’re doing.”

Pelosi closes out the episode by sharing her philosophy on aging, which she has embraced as joyful and to be anticipated with pleasure.

“Julia Gets Wise with Patti LaBelle”

Dreyfus sits down with singer, actress, and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle to examine her career. LaBelle ends up revealing information about her creative process, discrimination within the industry, and lessons in growing up.

When reflecting on the advice she would give to herself at age 21, LaBelle aptly said, “Don’t be so afraid; don’t be so shy; don’t be so scared. Just know that your life is gonna turn out all right.”

Her main takeaway was that she looks forward to more life as she “graduates” to 81 next year, and embraces aging instead of fearing it.

Totally Booked with Zibby

New York–based writer Zibby Owens invites the bestselling, buzziest, or underrated authors on her podcast to interview them about the best current reads and the untold stories behind them. A Santa Barbara-centric episode to check out:

“Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books with Zibby” | Photo: Courtesy

“Victoria Jackson: WE ALL WORRY, NOW WHAT?”

In this episode, Owens invites local resident, cosmetics entrepreneur, medical research trailblazer, National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, author, and mother Victoria Jackson to speak about her new book (We All Worry, Now What?) and opening Godmother’s Books in Summerland.

Owens engaged Jackson in conversation about her journey from mascara to medicine between being the first woman to generate more than a billion dollars in revenue from selling cosmetics on television to her daughter’s diagnosis with a rare autoimmune disorder to opening a bookstore.

Jackson’s thoughtful reflections on her tumultuous life experiences mirror the message of her book in guiding readers from worry toward action by turning fear into curiosity. Jackson’s recent endeavors indicate a deep-seated appreciation for Santa Barbara and the local community.

Living in Santa Barbara

The Living in Santa Barbara Podcast, hosted by seasoned local Realtor Kathy Henry, provides deep insights into the community by unveiling the stories and foundations of beloved businesses. Between eclectic personalities to hidden treasures, the podcast elucidates the authentic charm and culture of Santa Barbara, one neighbor at a time. A few episodes to check out:

“Living in Santa Barbara: Loveworn Stories: Where Fashion Meets Art with Jill Johnson”

Henry hosts guest Jill Johnson, the creative vision behind Loveworn, one of the Funk Zone’s most beloved small businesses. As she guides a conversation about everything local and creative, Johnson elucidates the heart of Santa Barbara through her personal connection.

Colleen AF Ventures

Johnson calls back to the origins of the shop name, citing how her mother and grandmother would always say “this was made with my love-worn hands,” and it stuck since.

There is everything from vintage denim to brand-new screen prints in the store, reflecting Johnson’s desire for the store to appear as “a dichotomy of things I would find in my closet. Some things are vintage; some are new,” Johnson said.

Through the podcast, Henry highlights a community favorite by capturing the energy and unique artistry that encompasses the one-of-a-kind designs that take place right in the heart of the Funk Zone at Loveworn.

“Living in Santa Barbara: Curating Connection: The Heart and Soul of Assemblage with Henry Castelo”

This is a fascinating discussion about all things vintage with one of the Funk Zone’s most exciting new additions, Assemblage. The vintage store is a dynamic spot for reclaimed treasures, local art, and rare finds that reflect a deep commitment to sustainability and storytelling local to the Santa Barbara community.

Owner Castelo divulges the nuances of his new business, especially assembling a portfolio of dealers he works with to curate the aesthetic of the store.

“I think I curated the people first and it reflects in their space and their character,” Castelo said.

Castelo also reflects on his own journey of transformation in conjunction with the store, changing his life by following his passion for creativity and connection. Through his new store, Castelo is innovating and reinventing the way that locals consume, create, and connect.

“Living in Santa Barbara: How Acme Hospitality Redefined Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone with Sherry Villanueva”

Henry deep-dives into the drastic transformation of a once-underutilized area of Santa Barbara into the flourishing center of dining and commerce. This change was led by Acme Hospitality and pioneered by its founder and managing partner Sherry Villanueva.

Since debuting in 2013, Acme Hospitality has opened several acclaimed restaurants and local favorites between The Lark, Lucky Penny, and Helena Avenue Bakery, to even expand past the Funk Zone to more hotels and restaurants across downtown and California alike.

Villanueva roots her business in maintaining the vibrancy of the community through preserving core values of creativity and exceptional hospitality. She has a unique dedication to maintaining the delicate balance between honoring history and creating new stories.

“I love people and I love the opportunities that restaurants afford people to gather around a table and share life. For me, that’s the heart of what I love and what drives me as a restaurateur,” Villanueva said.

Henry elucidates Villanueva and Acme Hospitality’s commitment to community, originality, and hospitality, demonstrating the insightfulness of this local podcast.

More Podcasts to Check Out

Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts

Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina

The Midlife Happiness Project with Sarah Reynolds

Cold Beer Surf Club with Conner Coffin

Media Path Podcast with Fritz Colman and Louise Palanker

Scam Squad by Deputy District Attorney Vicki Johnson