Santa Barbara Producer Wins Third James Beard Award for Audio Program

When Rachel Palmer, Katy Osuna, and Ricardo Osuna — founders of the podcasting studio Copper & Heat — decided to produce a podcast in 2018, they had no prior professional experience in the field. Yet, what they lacked in knowledge, they made up for with drive and a passion for storytelling.

It all began when Katy, then working at the three-Michelin-starred Manresa in Los Gatos, started sharing her unique experiences as one of the only women on the savory side of the kitchen. Ricardo and Palmer saw the power in her stories, and from there, Be a Girl was born.

The show explores the challenges women face in male-dominated professional kitchen environments, including workplace culture, sexist attitudes, and the expectations placed on women in the culinary field. “When we started the show, we wanted to tell Katy’s story about being a woman in a fine dining kitchen — and we did it,” says Palmer, who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than a decade.

They initially produced the first season as a DIY project, but on a whim, they submitted it to the 2019 James Beard Media Awards. To their surprise, it won the Best Podcast award. “And it was just like the shock of the century,” recalled Palmer. The James Beard Award is often referred to as the Oscars of the culinary industry — needless to say, they were stoked.

Six years later, on June 14, they took home their third James Beard Award in the Audio Programming category for their show Loading Dock Talks with Chef Preeti Mistry for the episode “Cream Pie with Telly Justice.” In Loading Dock Talks, Chef Preeti Mistry chats with fellow chefs and industry leaders as they share a recipe close to their heart.

On stage at the James Beard Awards, from left, Ricardo Osuna, Rachel Palmer, Katy Osuna, and Preeti Mistry | Photo: Jeff Schear, Getty Images



The winning episode features a conversation with Chef Telly Justice, the recipient of the 2023 Michelin New York Young Chef Award, and owner of HAGS restaurant in New York City, whose inclusive slogan is “By queer people for all people.” While making Justice’s family’s recipe for a cream pie, they explore themes of identity, nostalgia, and the challenges of owning a restaurant.

The Audio Programming category explores the world of food and drink, whether through radio or podcasts, and this year’s competition was stiff. They were up against finalists like Progressive Hedonist, hosted by Dana Cowin, the former Food & Wine editor-in-chief, and the SOMM TV Podcast. “It was a good nomination group that we were in,” reflected Palmer. “So, I feel very proud.” Palmer believes their episode stood out as it offered a fresh perspective by highlighting representation and visibility in an often-traditional space. “I think it’s an important conversation to have two trans chefs talking about their queerness and how that plays in the kitchen. I mean, kitchens are so male-dominated.”

Since launching Copper & Heat, the team has garnered multiple accolades. In addition to their 2019 and 2025 wins, they received a James Beard Award in 2023 for their episode “Abalone: The Cost of Consumption.” They’re currently developing Season 6 of Copper & Heat Radio and Season 3 of Loading Dock Talks, continuing their mission to uncover untold stories and explore fresh perspectives in the culinary world.

As Palmer says, “There’s so many stories that need to be told.”

For more information and links to their stories, see copperandheat.com.