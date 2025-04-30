The ‘Indy’ Thinks Green

During this year’s Earth Day Festival, our staff and contributors had the pleasure of meeting up with you, our readers and community members, to celebrate our planet! The early-morning rain on Saturday came down heavily, but like many of you, we were ready — rain or shine — for days full of good food, family fun, and great performances.

Right as the festival was beginning, the clouds began to part and the sun shined through brightly for the rest of the weekend — a true gift from Mother Nature. Music was in full swing all day long with False Puppet and Double Wide Kings commanding the stage Saturday night. Cornerstone and No Simple Highway finished out the weekend, and many other amazing performers hit the stage in between performances.

This year, the climate action stage hosted important conversations on everything from renewable energy to making mindful earth connections and what’s happening on the front lines of climate disasters. There was truly something for everyone, from the Green Car Show (currently the longest-running) to the exciting kids’ corner filled with face-painting, karate, and lots of interactive activities.

And best of all for us, we got to meet so many of you in person! It was great to have our returning and potential new readers come to the Indy booth and pick up a copy of our most recent Earth Day issue, our local Green Guide Magazine, and some cool Indy swag. A fan favorite among the kids was our Earth Day temporary tattoos.

Thank you again for joining us at the Earth Day Festival this year. It was also a treat to know so many people took the initiative to walk, ride their bikes, or use the free bus to get to Alameda Park — we do our best when we all think green!