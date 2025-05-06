What Society Do We Want to Live In?

I began to write this as preparations were being made in Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral. His impact and benevolent expression of power came from his openness to all people, no matter their vastly different values and viewpoints, and from his solidarity with the poor, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. I am struck by the stark contrast between Francis’s approach to leadership and those ruling authoritarian regimes around the world and, indeed, those closer to home. It begs the question: What is the impact and the consequence of different kinds of power on society in general and on individuals in particular? Our current culture seems to alarmingly sanction behaviors such as bullying, threatening, and seeking revenge. As a psychologist, physician, and meditation teacher, with more than 35 years of experience working with people across all demographics, I’ve witnessed the profound psychological and spiritual impact of living through difficult and troubled environments. And so today, I ask myself, how can we live with kindness as the operative strategy rather than under the rubric of threats, intimidation, and aggressive behavior?

When bullying and intimidation become normalized, they erode the fundamental trust that binds society together. Speaking out appears riskier, and people instinctively withdraw to protect themselves, creating a cycle of isolation that breeds hopelessness, apathy, and fear. As our support networks crumble, we become increasingly alienated from one another. The social fabric that once connected us is then unraveled. Such an atmosphere can disrupt our capacity to form meaningful friendships while threatening social cohesion. The message is becoming more and more clear: trust and mutual respect are less and less valued. While Intimidation and control become a prized behavior, it does not take long before suspicion and guardedness become our default stance, leading to deeply felt anxiety and unease.

The mental health consequences of this spiral are significant. In my practice, I’ve seen a dramatic increase in depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. Those who experienced bullying in their personal lives often develop post-traumatic stress symptoms that include fear, hypervigilance, and even flashbacks. Physical manifestations of chronic stress become commonplace, including headaches, chronic muscle tension, stomach pain, and increased susceptibility to illness. Most alarmingly, suicidal thoughts and actions are significantly on the rise, especially among young people trapped in a world that feels increasingly hostile.

The path forward is clear: Choose kindness. Choose connection. Choose hope, writes Radhule Weininger, PhD, MD.

Spiritually, the damage runs even deeper. Our sense of dignity and self-worth diminishes. Faith in ourselves and others erodes and may be replaced by hopelessness, despair, and even worse, hatred. Collectively, we lose our belief in the world as a safe place worthy of our hope. Empathy and compassion wither away, as emotional detachment and hardening seem necessary for survival. This progression leads to what we call “Compassion Failure” — a state where we become too exhausted and disheartened to feel our natural caring for others or ourselves. When empathy flickers within us, we may feel too hopeless to act on behalf of others. And, like a heart too weak to pump blood, our capacity for compassion becomes too depleted to circulate care and concern throughout our social body.

There Is Another Way

Research consistently shows that environments characterized by kindness, respect, inclusiveness, and freedom produce dramatically different outcomes. Acts of kindness lower stress levels. They also decrease anxiety and reduce symptoms of depression. When we witness acts of inclusion more often, our mood is boosted, and we feel a part of a greater fabric of life. Then we become more optimistic. Living in this kind of culture naturally encourages gratitude and a positive worldview. Then our capacity for empathy and compassion widens and brings greater meaning to our lives.

Giving and receiving kindness improves our self-confidence and strengthens our sense of community and belonging. People who feel safe and respected develop greater resilience against adversity. Most importantly, kindness is contagious, creating positive feedback loops that ripple through our neighborhoods and beyond.

After a society has endured periods of exclusion, oppression, and trauma, a conscious shift towards kindness fosters collective healing and paves the way for acceptance, forgiveness, and peace.

From Theory to Practice: Community Connection

The question naturally arises: “How can I personally contribute to this shift?” The answer lies in moving beyond awareness to action. Community engagement offers a powerful antidote to isolation and fear. Service to others affirms that we are interconnected. Acts of connection — whether large or small — demonstrate that courage is stronger than fear and that each of us has the capacity to improve the lives of others. In my years of practice, I’ve witnessed countless examples of how service transforms not only communities but also the individuals who participate.

I’ve seen Tom, who now serves meals at the local soup kitchen on Sundays, and Ivonne, who spends three afternoons weekly in the library, helping children with English practice shift from lethargy and weariness to enthusiasm and meaning. John and Ralph, two retired mental health professionals, lead a support group for older men facing health challenges, while Philip volunteers with a local civic organization. Each reports feeling more connected, purposeful, and hopeful since beginning their service.

Personal Resilience Through Mindfulness

When bullying and intimidation become normalized, they erode the fundamental trust that binds society together, writes Radhule Weininger, PhD, MD.

While community engagement strengthens our external connections, we also need practices that build internal resilience. In my experience, mindfulness meditation is a powerful tool for maintaining balance in challenging times. Years back, I overheard my teenage son Josh explaining to a friend, “Meditation strengthens the mind and opens the heart.” This simple description captures the essence of how contemplative practices help us remain centered and compassionate even when surrounded by division. Now a physician himself, Josh uses meditation to prevent burnout and sustain his capacity for caring in a demanding profession.

The Choice Before Us

As we approach critical decision points about our shared future, we must ask ourselves: What kind of society do we truly want to live in? The choice is ours — individually and collectively — to build communities based on compassion rather than intimidation, inclusion rather than division, and hope rather than fear. This transformation begins with small, deliberate actions: practicing kindness in our daily interactions, finding ways to serve others, and cultivating our own internal resources through practices like meditation. By taking these steps, we improve our own well-being and contribute to healing the broader social fabric. We become agents of positive change that resonate and extend far beyond our immediate circles.

“Real power,” I hear Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, and other wiseleaders saying, “comes from being together in compassion and caring in our common humanity, as planet people, as kin who share a common mother, Earth, who now desperately needs our help so all can flourish and be well.”

Our democracy, our communities, and our shared humanity depend on the choices we make today. The path forward is clear: Choose kindness. Choose connection. Choose hope.

