Community-Wide Events Raising Mental Health Awareness in May

To honor Mental Health Awareness Month, the Santa Barbara Mental Wellness Center (MWC) is putting on countywide events to highlight mental health issues. This year’s events align with the national awareness campaign.

In conjunction with Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, MWC is inviting residents and businesses to “light up green,” meaning illuminate their buildings and homes in green lights throughout the month as a sign of solidarity for mental health issues, as this is the official color of mental health awareness.

The Mental Wellness Center is also returning its highly anticipated and beloved Artful Minds Art Faire for its 29th consecutive year. The event will showcase the talents and experience of more than 50 artists living with mental illness, featuring the mediums of painting, drawing, jewelry, and sculpture.

Artwork for sale at the Artful Minds art sale | Photo: Courtesy

“Artful Minds creates a haven where individuals facing mental health challenges can celebrate and showcase their creative gifts, shifting focus from diagnosis to artistic achievement in an environment of acceptance and encouragement,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of Mental Wellness Center.

There will also be a tile paint zone where community members can select a blank tile as a canvas for their personal vision of joy and wellness. This will create a lasting art exhibit to be displayed at the Mental Wellness Center’s Garden Street headquarters.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Center’s Fellowship Club at 617 Garden Street.

Walkers at last year’s Peace of Mind Walk at Alma Rosa | Photo: Courtesy

To round out the series of community events for Mental Health Awareness Month, Alma Rosa Winery will host its sixth annual “Peace of Mind Walk: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction,” a 4.5 mile fundraising walk.

The route will navigate the 628-acre Buellton estate launched in 2020 by Alma Rosa Proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich to support mental health community services.

Guests will be invited to enjoy a walk through the rolling hills of the vineyard, while raising money for mental wellness programs in the community. After the walk, participants will have the chance to enjoy tastings from Santa Ynez wineries and enjoy good-time blues by Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan.

The walk will take place on May 17 at Alma Rosa Winery from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 7250 Santa Rosa Road in Buellton. To sign up either individually or as a team, visit mentalwellnesscenter.org/peace-of-mind-walk.

To learn more about Mental Wellness Center’s annual Artful Minds Art Faire, visit

mentalwellnesscenter.org/mwc-events/artful-minds-2025.