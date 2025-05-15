If there’s one thing that seems to be all around, it is concern (or downright panic) about looming tariffs and the impact they will have on so many individuals, families, businesses, and industries, including those related to home. Whether you’re a family thinking about replacing your broken dishwasher or a business importing fabric from overseas for a chair you make here in the U.S., the hesitation to proceed with placing orders and making purchases is taking hold.

As a designer, I follow several experts in the home and design industry, and the talk of tariffs and their short- and long-term impacts dominate the conversation right now. We’re seeing a slow-down in design projects, and the daily emails from suppliers of furniture, textiles, and other materials with news of price increases makes my stomach turn.

And yet, the value of homes continues to rise, especially here in the Santa Barbara area. But what about those pesky interest rates that just won’t go down? What do all of these have to do with one another? I’m far from an economist, nor do I have a crystal ball to predict the future, but I do know this: Home should make you happy, and updated homes sell higher than their outdated equivalent. Hear me out.

Credit: aboutmomentsimages – stock.adobe.com

If you’ve been thinking about making updates to your home — whether to create a space you love or to positively impact the upcoming sale of your property — decorating and remodeling projects can have several benefits. Energy-efficient upgrades can reduce your utility bills, while updates such as replacing exterior vent covers and adding noncombustible materials for decking and railings can help reduce the risk of fire. Additionally, if you’re thinking of selling your home soon, updated bathrooms and kitchens can help buyers choose your home over others, especially as buyers factor in interest rates and how that impacts their ability to take on remodeling projects.

Here are a few ways to update your home as economically as possible:

Get your DIY on. DIY projects are a great way to save money, but knowing your limits is also key. Painting walls or retiling your kitchen backsplash can be doable for many, but it’s best to leave electrical and plumbing projects to the pros.

Start small. For instance, replacing kitchen and bathroom cabinets can be costly, so consider giving cabinetry a fresh coat of paint. It does take some work to sand and prep, but if you can work with what you have, you can likely breathe new life into them while saving some cash.

Prioritize the spaces where you spend the most time. If your passion is gardening and spending time in the yard, then consider only taking on an exterior or backyard makeover in the near future. Or, if you’re looking to sell your home soon, it’s best to prioritize updates to the living room, kitchen, and primary bedroom/bathroom, as these are the areas that buyers generally focus on when making decisions.

Work around your plumbing. Replacing plumbing can become pricey. So, for kitchen and bathroom remodels, keeping plumbing fixtures in place is one of the best ways to cut costs. Moving a toilet or shower requires major plumbing work, which can quickly drive up the project cost. Instead try adding a new vanity, lighting, mirror, and fresh paint.

I’d love to see your home projects! Tag me on social @saltwood.interiors.

Credit: miss irine – stock.adobe.com

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.