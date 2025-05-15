Suspect in Custody Following One-Acre Vegetation Fire Above El Capitan Canyon Resort

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a vegetation fire that burned approximately 1.1 acres in El Capitan Canyon along the Gaviota Coast. The fire, which began around 6:12 p.m., was in the hills above El Capitan Canyon Resort and was contained by 7:41 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck.

Access to the fire was limited due to dirt roads in the area, prompting an initial upgrade to the response that included water-dropping helicopters, bulldozers, and a hand crew.

“Our battalion chief arrived on scene, recognized that it was an active vegetation fire, and upgraded the response,” said Safechuck. “Any delay in extinguishing the fire was really due to limited access, but once our personnel got up there, they engaged right away.”

Firefighters executed a direct attack, laying hose along the perimeter and extinguishing the blaze on foot. No structures were threatened, and no evacuation orders were issued.

Safechuck confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, though the arrest and ongoing investigation are now under the jurisdiction of California State Parks.

“The Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, but State Parks is handling the custody portion,” he said, unable to provide additional details due to the active investigation.

While the South Coast has not yet officially entered fire season, Safechuck noted that drying vegetation and warmer weather could quickly shift fire risk conditions.

“You still see a lot of green,” he said, “but that can change rapidly with a few days of warm weather and sundowner winds.”

Additional updates will follow as more information becomes available from California State Parks and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.