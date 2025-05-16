Betty is a two-year-old spayed female Labrador/Pitbull mix full of energy and an adventurous spirit! She is sociable and confident, and loves to explore the world around her. Her outgoing personality makes her a joy to be around. She’s a fast learner and thrives with positive reinforcement. She’s a high-energy girl who will do best with plenty of exercise and activities to keep her mind and body engaged. If you’re ready for an active, confident companion who’s eager to learn and always up for an adventure, Betty is the perfect match for you! Please call or email to set up a meet with her – sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com or 805-681-5285.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Betty and other dogs for adoption. To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homesand advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.