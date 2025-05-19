Bob’s Baker Marionettes at the Plaza del Mar Band Shell

As the sunny weather invites families and friends to enjoy the spring warmth, why not check out the newly renovated Plaza del Mar Band Shell at Pershing Park, which will feature two puppet performances on Saturday, May 24, by the Bob Baker Marionettes. The troupe will be performing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with both shows free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, hats, and sunscreen to enjoy the performances and warm weather.

The event is organized by a partnership between The PARC Foundation Santa Barbara (PARC), Santa Barbara Beautiful, and the Santa Barbara Department of Parks and Recreation.

With their colorful array of puppets and storytelling, the Bob Baker Marionette troupe has performed around the world. Now, they’re bringing their performances to Santa Barbara.

“If you’ve never seen Bob Baker Marionette Theater, you’re in for a treat,” said PARC Foundation Boardmember Claudia Shou.

The troupe was established in L.A. in 1963 as the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which the L.A. Conservancy has noted is the longest-running live puppet theater in the United States. Since then, the troupe has continued to put on performances at the L.A. theater and bring it to communities around the world, working to preserve a rich history of puppetry.

The Bob Baker Marionette show is only the start of an exciting season at the Plaza del Mar Band Shell. PARC is also partnering with Santa Barbara Beautiful and Music Academy of the West for a free concert titled “Brass at the Band Shell” on Saturday, July 26, at 11 a.m.

Since the Band Shell’s renovation was completed in 2024, the Parks and Recreation Department and PARC Foundation are working to support access to a range of arts and cultural events at the stage. The upcoming events are just the start.

To learn more about the Bob Baker Marionette troupe, visit bobbakermarionettetheater.com. For more information about PARC and its upcoming events, visit parcsb.org.

Plaza del Mar Band Shell is located at 1oo Castillo Street, near the Harbor, across from Los Baños Pool.